Baby whose gender reveal went viral named after great-grandma who popped the balloon

Baby Finn was named after great-grandma Finny, after video seen more than 1.7million times.

“People love babies” - that’s the only reason Timaru mother Brenna Wyllie​ can think of to explain why the video of a gender reveal taken during her first pregnancy went viral.

The reel of Wyllie’s grandmother, Colleen Kelly, 93, pricking a balloon to release coloured confetti, was viewed more than 1.7 million times.

Wyllie, 29, now wants to “share the happy news story” that the baby, now nine-weeks-old, has met the great-grandmother after whom he was named.

Finn Summerill​ was born on October 28, and named after his mother’s mother’s mother, who is known to family as Finny. The pair met for the first time on Christmas Day in Lower Hutt.

“It was probably more exciting than Christmas for her,” Wyllie says. “She was so excited, so happy. The second she came inside she wanted to hold him.”

Finny’s nickname came about when her grandchildren were born: She’d previously been known as Sharky.

“They used to call her the Sharky because she could smell out trouble, but when us grandchildren were born she didn’t want that name,” Wyllie says. The new name Finny stuck.

Supplied Jamie Summerill and Brenna Wyllie with baby Finn when he was just a couple of weeks old.

Wyllie says she already knew the baby’s sex at the gender reveal: The event was for most of the family.

“We knew, but none of the family apart from Dad knew; we told him because he couldn’t wait. We found out at the 20-week scan.”

Wyllie says she wouldn’t have minded what sex the baby was, but wanted to find out as the pregnancy itself was enough of a surprise to her and her partner, Jamie Summerill, who have been together 10 years.

She can’t say why the video was viewed so many times, except to say that people love babies, and to guess that it was at least partly due to the fact the reveal itself was done by a great-grandparent rather than a parent.