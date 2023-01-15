Why taking 'primary' parental leave as a dad was my best decision

Brannavan Gnanalingam is a lawyer and novelist, including the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards shortlisted Sodden Downstream and Sprigs. His latest, Slow Down, You’re Here was released in 2022.

OPINION: Being on holiday for part of the summer and spending it with my kids is hard to beat. But it's always so ephemeral. Soon they'll be teenagers, demanding they walk some distance away from me. It also made me realise that when I look back at my life, one of the best decisions I ever made was take parental leave as a "primary" parent.

Yeah, yeah, I know the idea of "primary" or "secondary" parent is a silly one, but which is obviously how we conceive of parental leave in New Zealand. I also acknowledge this column is achingly middle-class. I chose, and was fortunate, given that, to have kids.

My kids came approximately when planned in terms of my life-stage. I wasn't doing it on my own. I was also financially able to take leave / parental leave. Not everyone has that luxury from a timing, sharing the load, or financial point of view.

I was lucky on another count though. I work for a firm with a progressive parental leave policy – I was able to get fully paid for the period I was "primary" parent, which was well past the period for minimum statutory parental leave entitlements. Putting aside the time I'd get with my then young child, it was also a financial no-brainer.

It shifted my thinking considerably. For that period I was the "primary" parent, I was in charge of everything. Getting my eldest to and from kindy and appointments. Preparing the solids, vaccine appointments, Plunket checks, nappies, shopping and so on. And that emotional load was something I thought I shared with my eldest. I know I'm not perfect, and I'm still far from it, but I did get more of a sense of how much more I could be doing.

It has meant that going forward, I've been much more hands-on, I think, in the day-to-day admin of parenting. Not just the good times or the easy times.

It also taught me that my workplace values being a parent – I used to be hesitant about having to pop out during the day for "kids stuff", but that was more an internal pressure, rather than the reality (as long as I got the work done when required, no-one batted an eyelid).

You can amend all the policies and listen to all of the seminars about work-life balance, but nothing beats clear and basic communication.

I know, however, that ingrained gender stereotypes of heterosexual couples mean that dads get the credit for doing the bare minimum (or slightly in excess of the bare minimum).

Either that, or they get to proceed as per usual, and leave the bulk of the parenting obligations to their partner. Instead, they can make jokes about being a useless parent or "daddy daycare", as if either was something to be proud about.

The persistence of these stereotypes also means nothing really changes in workplaces that continue to prioritise presenteeism and 1950s business models (despite times having changed and people having kids later in their lives / careers).

For example, in the legal context, there must be some reason why more women than men have graduated from law schools around the country since the 1990s (and do far better academically, on average), yet men still dominate the partnership / directorship of law firms. Ingrained gender expectations are the grout for glass ceilings.

I'd love it if New Zealand wholesale adopted the Swedish approach to parental leave. If there are two parents, then both should be able to take paid parental leave (why not at the same time?), and that they'd continue to share the load if both go back to work.

Nothing is going to change unless "secondary" parents accept that taking advantage of a system that privileges them over "primary" parents isn't going to help things, overall. I mean getting rid of the concept of "primary" or "secondary" parents, would be a good start.

I'm sure there are some people who think, they did it the old way and their kids turned out fine. But I've never understood the mentality that because you had it tough, therefore you wouldn't try to make it easier for people coming after you. Like your kids.

Anyway, I doubt there would be many parents who, on their deathbed, didn't wish they could have spent more time with their kids. You could never spend enough time with them. The extra dollars or hours spent at work can't buy that time back. My friend Geoff was the first of my friends to have kids.

He was a fabulous writer, but he said that as a stay-at-home dad, he couldn't write as he got so much delight simply in watching his kids be kids. The realities of work and life and being able to afford to live are such, that such time feels like a precious commodity. Yet, if nothing else, it feels like the thing that must be fought for the most.