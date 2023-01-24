A warning to parents: April is going to be very cruel indeed

April will be the ultimate juggle for working parents, with a maximum of eight school days the entire month.

Emily Brookes

COMMENT: April is the cruellest month, wrote TS Eliot, and by this I can only assume he meant, specifically, April 2023, when the school-aged children of Aotearoa will be in class for just eight days.

Seven, if your kid’s school decides not to make them come back for one day between the end of the school holidays and the next public holiday.

This year Easter, a moveable feast that can fall as early as the third week of March, begins with Good Friday on April 7. The Ministry of Education has decreed that this will also be the first day of the two-week break between terms one and four, with school returning on Monday, April 24 – the day before the Anzac Day public holiday.

That leaves tamariki at school for four days in the first week of the month, and four in the fourth, for a total of eight, but I’m going to make an early prediction that many schools will choose to call a teacher-only day on the 24th, knocking it back to seven.

Kids will be in class for slightly less time than they were in April 2022, when the vagrancies of school and public holidays saw them attend school for 10 days.

In 2021, it was nine.

STUFF Anna Ponnampalam raises two boys, Aharan, 12, and Ahliyan, 9, while juggling a career as a reproductive biologist.

So while April is always cruel on caregivers, April 2023 is the very cruellest since the first Covid-19 lockdown came along and threw the first quarter of the school year into total disarray.

One thing the pandemic has given us is a far more widespread ability to work from home, which means come April a lot of us working parents will be doing what I’m doing literally this very second, in the final week of my kids’ summer break: shutting ourselves away in one room of the house while our children run riot in the rest of it, interrupting us periodically to fetch snacks, find things they deem lost despite being in the very place they always are, and break up inter-sibling conflict.

This makes things easier in the sense that you don’t have to find other childcare solutions, but let’s face it, it pretty much sucks for both parties.

And it’s available only to those of us with desk jobs, anyway. Parents who are tradies, retail or hospitality workers, police officers, prison wardens, hairdressers – the list goes on – can’t simply close a door, open zoom and hope for the best.

They might turn to whānau, if they’re lucky enough to have non-working and willing members of such, or the more costly option of school holiday programmes, or of course take annual leave, though with 12 weeks of school holidays across the year, two parents in full time employment who only ever take leave when school is out and never at the same time still have to cover four weeks of childcare, somehow.

The problem of annual leave being incommensurate with school holidays is neither new nor easily solved, though one thing I don’t advocate is reducing the number of weeks tamariki have off school per year. By April 7, they will be exhausted from 10 weeks of school and well due a holiday.

Come the month’s end, it’ll be us caregivers who are in need of a break.