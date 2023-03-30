Conception, cooking and coffee with Gracie Hitchcock

Gracie Hitchcock only gave birth to her son, Frank, six weeks ago, but she's "so full of love" that she's already thinking about doing it all again.

"Now that I've had Frank, I kind of wish I was a mother sooner," says the podcast host and content creator, 31. "Like, what have I been waiting for? This is amazing."

Of course, she admits, not every moment is amazing. "The first couple weeks, it was just wild. And just like, oh my god, what have I got myself into?" Issues with her milk coming in, recovering from an intense birth experience and discovering that sleep is no longer guaranteed were all challenges to work through for Gracie and her husband, Ali Hitchcock, 31.

SUPPLIED Gracie and her partner Ali conceived baby Frank naturally but it took some time between stopping contraception and getting pregnant.

Conception wasn't without its challenges either. Gracie had been on hormonal birth control for nine years, and it took around eight months for her to ovulate again after she stopped using the contraceptive. Knowing this could be the case, she allowed lots of time before trying to conceive. She also visited a naturopath to help with her hormone levels. "I really wanted to feel my body again. Like my feminine energy, you know?"

After her period returned it was another six months before she conceived. "That first period is amazing. I was just excited to get it back," she says. The couple were happily surprised when they found out about the pregnancy. "We weren't consciously trying for a baby, we were just having sex whenever. And like having fun with it, being relaxed." She knew conception wasn't a guarantee, so was keeping an open mind. "I thought maybe by 2023, if I hadn't naturally got pregnant, I would look into other ideas."

Ali, who works in commercial real estate, is also an excellent cook who shares his culinary creations at Hitch Cooks, so eating healthily during Gracie's pregnancy wasn't a concern. The couple "eat the rainbow," making the most of their big veggie garden and including red meat, fish, eggs and nuts in their diets. Cravings for any and all kinds of potatoes abounded, as well as lots of toast. She was lucky to avoid morning sickness, but struggled with fatigue.

Eventually she realised the fatigue needed addressing.

SUPPLIED During her pregnancy, she struggled with fatigue and said that in future pregnancies would look into taking pregnancy multivitamin Elevit.

Gracie kept up her schedule of yoga, HIIT pilates and walking while pregnant, but is not in a hurry to get back into exercise postpartum. "I'm just going to be really kind to myself," she says.

To mentally prepare for the birth, she listened to a lot of birth stories and also did a hypnobirthing course, which helped to calm any worries. "Hypnobirthing is like mindfulness and meditation. And reminding yourself [birth] is very natural." It also helped her to come away from what could have been a traumatic birth, "thinking I was still really powerful in that experience."

Once she was home from hospital, she rode the "waves of emotion. You feel like you could conquer the world and you feel so proud of yourself but you feel vulnerable and weak."

SUPPLIED Gracie says her partner Ali has been cooking a lot of evening meals so she can spend time feeding baby Frank.

Just as many parents struggle in the postpartum period, Gracie has been noticing some anxiety creeping in. "In the afternoons I get scared about what the night brings. But the mornings are my favourite because the sun is rising and the coffee is hot and the day is fresh."

Taking turns with Frank, and having Ali do most of the cooking is helping the couple to navigate the exhaustion of being new parents. "Ali is an active relaxer, so he's always whipping up something yummy, while I'm getting my boobs out! It's all a circle of life."

She's also doing a lot of late-night online shopping, sharing #DITL updates on TikTok, and getting back into the podcast she co-hosts, The Girls Uninterrupted. (She's currently on maternity leave from her job in advertising). All while thinking about her next motherhood move. "I don't think I ever want to be on contraception again. It's quite a bold statement, but I don't know. I feel like I'm keen to have a few more kids. I'm keen to get pregnant again if I can."

SUPPLIED Gracie says she's keen to have more pregnancies and more kids in future.

