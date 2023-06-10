MAFS couple Brett and Angel reveal their baby has been blind in one eye for months

Married at First Sight couple Brett and Angel welcomed their new daughter Vienna on April 9.

New Zealand’s Married at First Sight success couple Brett and Angel have shared the news that their one-year-old daughter Vienna has a cataract in her eye.

Angel shared the stressful journey their family has been on over the last two weeks and the process leading up to surgery to remove the cataract from the eye.

“What started out as a GP visit for what we thought was a bit of an odd eye, ended up with a trip to the specialist and then a trip to the hospital to look at it under anaesthesia all in the space of 2 weeks,” she posted on Instagram.

If the pair had waited any longer to get their “wee Chubba” checked out she would be permanently blind in that eye.

READ MORE:

* Married at First Sight NZ's Brett and Angel are having a baby

* How the Married at First Sight NZ stars celebrated their one year anniversaries

* Married at First Sight's Brett and Angel moving in together for Christmas



”She hasn’t been able to see out of that eye for MONTHS.”

The same specialist that had looked at baby Vienna’s eyes last year for a blocked tear duct “and it wasn’t there then so it’s grown from nowhere,” Angel said.

“They are really rare in babies and it’s a literal miracle we found it in time. We’re still kinda in shock. Obviously babies can’t talk about what they can and can’t see and it’s usually only found when it’s too late, if it’s not existing at birth.”

Instagram In 2021 Brett and Angel from Married at First Sight New Zealand shared their exciting baby news with the world.

She said the specialist was “pretty stumped” but they were glad they sought treatment when they did.

Angel would be staying off “Dr Google” and was waiting to hear from the specialist about surgery to remove the cataract.

Stuff Brett and Angel are the only successful from Married at First Sight New Zealand in 2017.

“Go with your parental gut always,” she advised her followers.

As New Zealand’s most successful MAFs couple, Brett and Angel were the only pairing to survive the 2017 season of the show.

In 2018 they said future plans included starting a family, and they announced their pregnancy in October 2021.