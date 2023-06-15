A good night’s sleep starts with warm PJs: Here’s how you can help

When it starts getting colder outside, what could be better than slipping into a nice warm set of fresh PJs. For many of us, that's a given – but with ongoing increases in the cost of living and rampant inflation contributing to persistent poverty, many of New Zealand's children don't enjoy this basic comfort.

That's where the Kindness Collective steps in with its PJ Project, an initiative to provide Kiwi kids in need with a warm set of their own jammies and make winter that bit cosier. Last year, the PJ Project gave 11,000 pairs out to children across Aotearoa; this year's goal is 15,000. Achieving this ambitious mark, however, depends on YOUR help. Donations are down as people everywhere feel the pinch, but all it takes to make a difference is a $10 contribution.

The Kindness Collective spreads joy by connecting children and families with the things they need, including everyday essentials. A warm set of pyjamas may not seem like much to those who already enjoy them – but to struggling families around the country in our damp and chilly winters, going without is a harsh reality.

And there is no shortage of need. Exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis, the latest statistics show one in five New Zealand children live in income poverty, going without the basics. Winter is always the hardest time of year for those on lower incomes, with rising costs of food, heating, clothing and more punishing household budgets and leaving children cold and contributing to poor health outcomes. The families living on or below the poverty line are doing it especially tough this year, with recent floods and cyclone damage making things harder than ever.

Right now, some 8,600 pairs of PJs have found their way to children across the nation. Chris Rui of Ngāti Whātua housing and mental health services provider Kāhui Tū Kaha says this is making a real difference. "Thank you for the smiles you helped put on many of our Mum and Dads' faces as they received their kids' pyjamas. Some common replies received include 'Just in time for winter, now my babies can stay warm' or the one I heard a few times that really made me think about how lucky I was as a child 'My kids have never had pyjamas before'. Because of you and all my colleagues, I get to experience these heartfelt warming gestures of giving. Many kids across Aotearoa will stay warm because of all who donated to the cause. Nga mihi kia koutou."

There is still a considerable shortfall, with the Kindness Collective looking to raise a further $30,000 to get more winter warmth to tamariki in need. A Birthright Social Worker explains what it means to the children and caregivers who receive this gift of comfort: "We were so shocked when we opened the box to see all the beautiful warm PJs your wonderful community donated! We are so incredibly grateful for your kind generosity. They are going to tamariki who are currently living in emergency accommodation in dreary motels; children who have disabilities; tamariki who have never owned new clothes plus many more who are living in absolute poverty where their caregiver has to juggle their paltry benefit day-to-day."

While the goal of 15,000 is ambitious, the Kindness Collective believes it can still be reached before the end of winter. All it takes is the combined efforts of those willing to help. A Social Worker from Pillars writes "Your generosity is having an immediate impact on our whānau, including a nana who has taken care of her grandchildren. She was blown away by the fact the pjs were brand new, how soft they were and how excited her mokopuna were to receive them. She shared with me that they rushed to get into the shower so that they could put their new pjs on. They were also able to sleep in their own beds rather than bed share because they were warm enough with the extra layer the pjs provided."

If you are in a position to help, the Kindness Collective would love to hear from you. It doesn't take much, but it does take something. As you settle into your own warm bed, think of those going without. Let's work together so everyone has a new set of PJs for comfort on the coldest nights of winter.

With just three weeks to go before the end of the PJ project, now's the time to visit kindness.co.nz/donate.