Diary of a working mum: I've done a full-time job before clocking in at work

I love being a mum and I love my job. But managing both is hectic, writes Stephanie Ockhuysen.

Stephanie Ockhuysen is a mum of two, reporter and columnist based in Taranaki.

OPINION: Mums in paid employment are expected to parent like they don’t work and work like they’re not a parent. For me, as a full-time working parent, both worlds collide in chaos on a daily basis.

I love being a mum and I love my job. Both give me satisfaction. But managing both is hectic.

It can start anywhere between 1am and 4am.

That’s my first time getting up for the day, either walking like a zombie to the kitchen to make a bottle for my 8-month-old or walking like a zombie to settle my 2.5-year-old and tuck him back in. My husband and I alternate on which kid we help.

I’ll crawl back into bed and try to get a few more hours of shut-eye before the day properly begins at 6am.

6.20am – Get up, shower, put makeup on, chuck clothes on. Think about blow-drying my hair but never get around to it.

6.40am – Get the toddler up and argue about what he’s going to wear. It’s raining and cold, but he wants to wear shorts and sandals. I remind myself to pick your battles, Steph. Shorts and sandals it is.

7am – Husband goes to work, so now it’s just me versus the two kids.

7.05am – Finally get into the baby’s room to get her up after waiting for the toddler to put his sandals on all by himself, which means putting them on the wrong feet, realising that hurts, taking them off and trying again.

7.10am – My baby, who beams up at me, oblivious to the chaos in her household, has wet through her nappy, pyjamas, sleep sack and sheets, so I strip them all and put them in the wash.

7.15am – Get baby dressed while my toddler grabs his step stool to help. He means well.

7.30am – Get kids into the lounge, make them milk, make a coffee, and turn on the TV (my saviour). It’s usually Paw Patrol, Bob the Builder, or Fireman Sam. We’re really into construction and emergency services in our house.

7.35am – Make Weetbix for the toddler; give Weetbix to the dog after the toddler decides he actually wants toast.

7.45am – Remind toddler to be gentle and kind to his sister as he gets suspiciously close to her with some toy he plans to weaponise.

7.47am – Try to find where I put my coffee down; heat it up as it’s gone cold. Forget to get it out of the microwave.

7.48am – Make sure both kids’ bags are ready to go for daycare with enough changes of clothes.

7.50am – Grab baby and follow toddler to his room to play. Currently, firefighters are all the rage, so we put our pretend helmets on and put out the dozen or so fires apparently raging throughout our home.

8am – Phone timer goes on to warn the toddler we’re leaving in 5 minutes. I ask: “When that timer goes off, what happens?” He replies: “We get in the car.”

8.05am – Timer goes off. Despite making it clear he knew what it meant, the toddler does not want to get in the car.

8.07am – Threaten to leave him at home by himself with the dog. Look, I know it’s probably not great parenting and may give him abandonment issues, but when I’m on a deadline and trying to get two kids out the door and make it to work on time, it’s anyone’s guess what’s going to come out of my mouth to make that happen.

8.10am – Chuck bags in the boot. Herd the toddler like a sheepdog into the car while trying to stop him running down the road. Strap the baby into the car seat.

8.15am – We’re finally on the road to daycare!

8.22am – Unclip toddler and let him climb out of the car while I get the bags and get his sister.

8.24am – Drop baby off to her class first. That’s a simple handover as separation anxiety hasn’t kicked in yet.

8.25am – Try to hype the toddler up about his day ahead as he gets sad about me leaving. Tell myself how lucky we are with this preschool and the teachers who know him so well and know how to distract him and settle him in as I sneak out. Side note – the trick is asking him about his outfit. Kid loves a fit check.

8.30am – Get back in the car and drive to my paid work, already exhausted from the morning.

8.45am – Sit down at my desk and log in to my computer. Strangely, being at work feels like a break.

Throughout the day – Look at photos of the kids. Think about how much I miss them – and am I doing the right thing being at work? Be eaten away by guilt.

3.30pm – My husband picks up the kids from daycare and gets them settled in at home.

5pm – I hop in the car, go home excited to see my babies and go straight into joining him in the carnage that is dinner, bath and bedtime battles.

7.30pm – Collapse.