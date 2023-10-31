Family's plea after nobody shows at 3-year-old's birthday brings community to beach

The Buck family started the party off solo after people pulled out at the last minute – so they took to social media.

Members of a Wellington Facebook page turned up to a three-year-old’s birthday party following a social media plea from the parents, after none of his friends were able to make it.

Wellington pre-schooler William Buck, was set to have a birthday bash at Scorching Bay Beach over the weekend when his friends on the invite list all pulled out, or didn’t show up, last minute.

His father, Steven Buck, said the trio, including mum Bridget were down at the beach for about an hour when they started to get teary-eyed thinking that nobody would show up.

Buck said William had been a lot more aware of his birthday this year and had kept asking throughout the month when his party was.

“[On the day] he kept asking where everyone was, and we were like “they’re coming soon.””

Buck said as parents they just wanted the best for their child, so took to the Facebook page ‘Vic Deals’ to ask locals with kids if they could pop down to celebrate William’s big day.

Steven Buck/Supplied The gift of an inflatable shark made William’s day, as did the raft of new friends who showed up to his party

“If you are in the area, and would love some sun and sand, and would like to make a 3-year-old's day, then William would love some friends to play with”, the post read.

Having had good experiences in the past, Buck said he was certain someone would come along.

The first guest who turned up was someone they knew from kindergarten who was in the area, followed by an older couple who came bearing gifts – an inflatable shark.

“He absolutely loved it.”

Several others dropped by throughout the afternoon, with William having a great time making sand angels and eating marshmallows, he said.

Steven Buck/Supplied William’s beach birthday ended up being a big success, with the 3-year-old so tired after the day that he fell asleep in the car

After a long day playing in the sun with new friends, William fell fast asleep on the car ride home, Buck said.

Buck was thrilled at how the community showed up and wished things like this would happen more.

It would be nice to rekindle that community sense, he said, as most people he meets in Wellington were nice.