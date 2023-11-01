Midnight sleep routines for your kid: Do they make any sense or are they bonkers?

Sleep consultants wouldn’t recommend a midnight bedtime routine for kids, but if they are getting enough sleep, the unconventional routine won’t cause kids any long-term damage. (File photo)

Is there such a thing as the perfect bedtime for kids? Should you stick to a routine? Does any of it really make a difference?

A baby bedtime routine where your infant isn’t in bed until after midnight may seem like madness to some – but a US-based TikTok mumfluencer swears by it.

Victoria Yavnyi was forced to defend her unconventional routine – which starts at 10:30pm and includes a late night walk followed by dinner, TV, a bedtime story and teeth brushing, ending with bed at 12:35am – after TikTok users labelled her behaviour “irresponsible”.

And while certified child and infant sleep consultant and founder of Baby Sleep Consultant Emma Purdue said there were natural and cultural variations regarding the perfect bedtime, a midnight bedtime was on the extreme end and not something she would recommend.

There are two biological mechanisms that regulate sleep, the first being the homeostatic sleep drive, which Purdue described as a pressure to go to sleep that grows with time spent awake.

“The longer you are awake, the more your body wants to go to sleep.”

The second mechanism is the circadian rhythm, which is how the body responds to a 24-hour cycle.

Baby Sleep Consultant founder Emma Purdue wouldn't advocate for a midnight bedtime for children, but said it can work for some families.

“When the sun goes down in the evening, your sleep hormones start to pick up, your cortisol (stress hormone) starts to drop off, and you want to go to sleep.”

Ignoring these factors could result in children waking more frequently and poor quality sleep.

“When those two systems aren’t in sync, it’s almost like you can feel jet-lagged,” Purdue said.

If the child sleeps from midnight to midday, they could miss out on social interaction, which is key to the development of communication skills.

It could also shorten the amount of time they spend outside learning about the world.

“Their brains are just on fire with everything they’re absorbing... there’s not much learning to be done in the dark.”

However, Purdue said that a midnight bedtime could work, so long as the child is getting the recommended amount of sleep, which is 10-12 hours for children under five (not including naps during the day).

“If it ain’t broke, you don’t need to fix it.”

“Getting the right amount of sleep at a socially different time isn’t going to do them any long-term damage.”

Little Dream Boats consultant April Cuttle said it could be tricky to transition out of a midnight bedtime when it's time for the children to start school or kindergarten.

Little Dream Boats child and infant sleep consultant April Cuttle reiterated how important light is to the sleep cycle.

Taking a child for a walk in the dark could “really confuse their body clock”.

This could be mitigated if the child is exposed to lots of natural light during the day and if the light is kept out of the house – such as with blackout curtains – into the mid-morning, to allow them to get enough sleep.

Sticking to a routine would also help.

“You can follow whatever schedule you want. As long as you’re educated on what your child needs, then it’s OK.”

However, problems could arise when the child transitions into kindergarten or school.

“The younger the baby, the less it would matter. But the older they get, it could become more problematic,” Cuttle said.

“When they start school, they’re not going to be able to get up at 11am in the morning.”

Top tips for a good night’s sleep – for you and the baby

Purdue said consistency is key to helping your baby have a good night's sleep.

It can take a few weeks for a new bedtime routine to take effect. However, parents could expect to see easy settling and longer bouts of sleep after three nights of the same routine.

It was also important to work with the child’s sleep drive to make sure they don’t become under or over-tired.

Black out blinds were a good investment during the daylight savings period, as the longer days could confuse kids’ body clocks.

“It’s hard for their body to start making that melatonin (sleep hormone) until they are in the dark.”