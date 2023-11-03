Living in a memory: How I hope my kids remember their mum

I hope my kids remember me for the good times and that everything I do is out of love.

Stephanie Ockhuysen is a mum of two, reporter and columnist based in Taranaki.

COMMENT: It’s hard to know the lasting impact your parenting and decision-making will have on your children and what they will remember.

I try not to think about it too much because it sends me into a spiral thinking about the ways I could potentially traumatise them.

My husband and I will often look at each other during a cute moment and say we are living through a moment that will be a treasured family memory, but the reality is, we have no control over what the kids will remember.

We can try and give them as many happy ones as possible, but, of course, there are going to be some of our not-so-finest moments that will stick with them too.

There are some things I hope they remember more than others though. I’m sure I’m not alone among parents in having a nearly fully formed list of my aspirations for their memories.

When they grow up and look back on their childhood and how I was as a parent, I want them to remember the fun me.

That means the one who is down on the ground playing with cars, running through the sprinkler carefree me, not the one who is stressed out, overstimulated and has no patience to indulge their imagination.

I want them to remember the me they could always come to, no matter what, who could put their mind at ease and make them feel safe.

Not the me who says “just hold on” or “just a minute” as I finish stacking the dishwasher or loading the washing machine and that minute never comes.

I want them to remember me giving them their favourite breakfast food at dinner and not that their mum was too tired to make dinner so gave them Weet-Bix.

I want them to remember the quality time spent together rather than all the time their dad and I had to spend working to pay the bills.

I want them to remember the small lessons we try to instil in them each day about kindness and confidence and what great mates their parents are and that we’ll be great mates for them too.

I want them to remember my kind moments and my patience, not the times that that patience was pushed to its limits and made me snap.

Having children makes you want to try to be a better person, but those little people test you every damn day.

They will remember that too. But I hope they also remember everything else I was and, in time, get to know all the person I am, including who I was before I birthed them into this world.

And most of all, I want them to remember how much I bloody love them.