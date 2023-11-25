A letter to new mums everywhere - you've got this

Mums tend to take on the huge mental load of parenting and don’t get anywhere near enough credit. (File photo)

Stephanie Ockhuysen is a mum of two, reporter and columnist based in Taranaki.

Dear new mama,

Having a baby is a shock to the entire system, and sometimes you need a pep talk. So please take a seat, grab a cuppa, and let me pep you right up.

You are strong, so much stronger than you realise.

What you’ve been through already, being pregnant for nine months and then giving birth, makes you a superhero.

I know it’s hard. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s also the best.

It may feel like you’ll never get a full night's sleep ever again, or may never be able to leave the house without a baby on your hip and a nappy bag on your back, but you will.

Soon those nap-trapped afternoons spent with a baby on your chest will fade, and you’ll get the use of your arms back.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Stephanie Ockhuysen is a mum of two, reporter and columnist based in Taranaki and she wants mums to know what superheroes they are.

Don’t worry, this isn’t one of those “just you wait you think you’ve got it bad now” fear mongering type of letters.

Because with every milestone said goodbye to, another one begins.

Ahead of you are first smiles, first laughs, first time they say mama, crawling, first steps, and so much more.

And when they can hug you ... well, don’t even bother searching, there is no better feeling.

Every day spent as a mother will make you stronger and more resilient.

I mean, you’ve brought life into the world. How badass is that?

But aside from that, you’ve put up with the tiniest of dictators demanding milk on tap 24/7. You can do anything.

You’ll realise how much you are capable of with little to no sleep. It’s really something CV-worthy if you ask me.

Some days will be tougher than others. You’ll feel like you’re not cut out for this, like you’ve made a huge mistake.

You’ll realise mums tend to take on the huge mental load of parenting and don’t get anywhere near enough credit.

You’ll think about your old life, what a distant memory it seems like, how it feels like a different person.

And the reality is, it is a different person.

Your body will have changed, which may scare you, but just remember that body, the one you see in the mirror that may make you uncomfortable because it’s a bit softer than it used to be, is the body that gave you your baby.

Your mind will have changed, which may also scare you, but just remember it’s normal.

No longer can you think about going out for dinner on a whim, or going away for a weekend, your mind goes to your baby first. Everything takes planning.

During the next six months, hell, even during the next year, your emotions will be all over the place.

You may get lower than you’ve ever felt before, but let me tell you, the highs they will be higher than what you’ve ever felt before too.

Basically, I guess what I’m trying to say, in a really long way, is it’s worth it.

The lack of freedom, the responsibility, the sleepless nights, the relentlessness, the tears, it’s worth it.

You’ll get a new appreciation for the world and the small things in it.

You’ll stop and stare at bumblebees for 15 minutes, yell and point at a digger every time you see one, and put a jacket on to stand out in the pouring rain and catch droplets on your tongue.

You get to experience the world for the first time all over again.

So new mama, hang in there, you got this.

And I’m so bloody proud of you.