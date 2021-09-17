Parents of girls can't handle the nefarious power of Instagram alone

OPINION: My daughter is nine, which means she has roughly two years left before social media begins to blight her life.

I will do everything I can to protect her, of course – which chiefly means saying “No”. No, you can’t have a phone until you start secondary school. No, you can’t have WhatsApp because you’ll get sucked into some pointless and spiteful “beef” between friends. No, you can’t have Instagram because it will eat away at your wonderful confidence. Not yet, please. Not yet.

Plann/Unsplash “As a child of the pre-digital age, I am hopelessly ill-equipped to help her through the digital quagmire. And increasingly, I resent the expectation that I should.”

Eventually, though, all her friends will be on WhatsApp and Instagram. She will feel left out. She will be left out. Which form of harm should I inflict on her – social comparison or social isolation?

As a child of the pre-digital age, I am hopelessly ill-equipped to help her through the digital quagmire. And increasingly, I resent the expectation that I should. This is not my mess. I didn’t make it, and I don’t know how to clear it up.

READ MORE:

* Everything a worried parent needs to know about Instagram

* How to raise body-positive kids in a world of selfies and social media

* How social media influencers inspire young people to starve themselves

* Social media use linked to eating disorders in 13-year-olds



Since 2012 – the year Facebook bought an up-and-coming platform called Instagram – suicides among girls and young women in the UK have risen by 94 per cent. Depression and self-harm have increased sharply among teenagers of both sexes, but girls are especially afflicted. NHS referrals for eating disorders are now at their highest rate ever.

Up until now, the tech giants have – like latter-day tobacco companies – proved amazingly successful at shrugging off responsibility. Only this spring, Mark Zuckerberg was insisting that social media makes you happier. (I am reminded of those pre-war cigarette adverts: “For Digestion’s Sake – Smoke Camels!”)

But it emerged this week that for two years Facebook has been sitting on secret internal research showing the damage Instagram does to young minds. “We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls,” warned a data slide from an internal presentation.

“Aspects of Instagram exacerbate each other to create a perfect storm,” said another, citing in particular the pressures created by “social comparison”. In a study carried out in the UK, 13 per cent of users who experienced suicidal thoughts traced them directly to Instagram.

Instagram claims this research is actually proof of the company’s “commitment to understanding complex and difficult issues”, and has informed its “extensive work” on tackling issues such as eating disorders.

Bruce Mars/Unsplash It emerged this week that for two years Facebook has been sitting on secret internal research showing the damage Instagram does to young minds. (File photo)

Curious to know more about this extensive work, I opened my Instagram account (of course I have one; parental hypocrisy is part of the problem) and typed in “anorexic”. A warning popped up, offering to direct me towards some helpful resources. I tapped “See Results” instead, as any teenager would.

Close-ups of corrugated rib-cages and sunken bellies. Arms as pale and angular as grasshopper legs. A girl pinching the skin from her hollow waist, with a huge pair of scissors poised in the other hand as if to slice away the unwanted flesh. Children whittled away into ageless skeletons.

The way they pose is so disturbing, too: a ghastly simulacrum of sexiness, with soft hair and stringy underwear, famished limbs arranged into porn star shapes.

I knew this stuff happened, but it’s different when you see it. The tech companies have seen it, millions and millions of times. They know the damage they are doing, but they keep on peddling their wares. It is corporate wickedness on a grand scale, hidden behind soft words. It’s complicated. We’re doing our best. Here are some helpful resources.