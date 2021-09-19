The comments, the prodding, the judgement: life in a pregnant body

OPINION: Seven-ish months ago, when I found out I was pregnant, I felt I was going into pregnancy with my eyes wide open. I was very keen on having a chubby little baby, yes, but I harboured no illusions about a child making my life suddenly complete and purposeful, or offering the opportunity for a do-over of my own catalogue of deficiencies and failures.

I knew that my child would be their own person, not a carbon copy of me or my fiancé, and I had even recognised the faint but horrifying possibility that they might grow up to be a moderator on an alt-right subreddit. I knew that newborns are basically defecating, urinating, screaming lumps of human who can’t even smile until they’re six weeks old. I felt prepared.

Of course, I now know that I was not, and am not, prepared at all. Not only for the actual birthing-and-raising-the-baby part, but more surprisingly, I was woefully and hopelessly naive about the reality of simply existing in a pregnant body.

Basically, it’s an absolute mindf....

Back in the Before Times, I thought pregnancy would be the one time in my life that the relentless pressure to conform to a particular body ideal – to be thin – would disappear. I envisaged myself cheerfully and guiltlessly “eating for two”, getting happily and bouncily bigger by the week, staying active, and generally relishing nine months of total freedom from the tyranny of diet culture. It was a nice fantasy. Unfortunately, it was crushed within a few days of the ink drying on the pregnancy test.

I made an appointment with my GP, who breezily popped me on the scales. This was a bad start: having spent my formative years occupied with pointless, distressing daily weigh-ins, these days I no longer keep scales in the house, mostly because they are one of the few inanimate objects with the ability to completely ruin my day. More weigh-ins followed on a fortnightly basis. I started booking morning appointments only, to ensure my weight would not be inflated by a gut full of food and water, and made a point of wearing only my lightest clothing and taking off my shoes.

I read pregnancy books and pamphlets from the Ministry of Health. It turned out that, far from pregnancy being a time of contented fattening, there are strict weight gain and food intake guidelines. No extra calories are required in the first trimester, 200 extra calories in the second trimester, and 300 in the third (“the equivalent of a wholegrain cheese and tomato sandwich!”). The books dispensed inane advice like “craving icecream? Try sipping a strawberry smoothie instead!”, threatened gestational diabetes and a giant-headed mutant baby if the weight gain targets were exceeded, and recommended “slimming” vertical stripes and contouring makeup to give the impression of cheekbones. My rational brain was appalled by the patronising tone of it all. My irrational, emotional lizard brain made me download MyFitnessPal, start logging my daily calories, and feel inadequate for consuming far more than I strictly “needed” to.

I went on social media. It turned out that pregnant bodies are far from exempt from body ideals. The perfect pregnant body has toned, slim limbs, a finely drawn jawline, a perfectly round, pert, perky belly, and doesn’t look pregnant from the back. Being told you are “all belly” is considered the ultimate compliment in pregnancy circles. Oh, and there are two types of bump: the “D”-shaped bump, which is the good, smooth, round, smuggling-a-beach-ball kind, and the inferior “B”-shaped bump, which hangs low, and features an unsightly roll of fat between the bump and the breasts. Pregnancy forums are awash with women asking whether they should wear shapewear to smooth out their “B” bump, and asking hopefully whether it might turn into a “D” bump down the line.

By the time the second trimester arrived, and I started to look noticeably pregnant, all of this had combined to make me more acutely self-conscious of my body than I’d been for years. My legs and arms were bigger, my face was bigger, my bum was flatter, any muscle tone I once had seemed to have been replaced by cellulite. I had a “B” bump.

I was most definitely not “all belly,” and I was already approaching my all-time Heaviest Ever Weight, last reached in 2010 after an extended period of binging on whole loaves of bread and family-sized tubs of hummus alone in my room at university.

I was exceeding even the third trimester calorie allowance every day, but I didn’t know how to stop eating because it was the only thing that soothed my constant nausea. And not only did I barely recognise my body in the mirror – hello, freakishly huge areolae, resting sweatily on my rib fat – but it was finding a new way to fail me – in the functional sense – on a near-daily basis.

First it was the nausea and vomiting, which never went away. Then I got acid reflux, which kept me up at night choking on my own stomach acid. Then I got something called symphysis pubis dysfunction, where your pelvic ligaments get so lax that when you walk, it feels like your vagina is being torn in two. I felt so exhausted and sick and pained all the time that my visions of a “fit pregnancy” swiftly evaporated. My workouts, which pre-pregnancy had consisted of rock climbing and pull-ups, turned into lying on the floor binge-watching classic Simpsons episodes with a mini band around my knees, occasionally performing a half-hearted glute bridge.

Then, just when my relationship with my body’s appearance and functionality was reaching a deeply unpleasant nadir, the staring, comments, and poking and prodding and jabbing and touching from everyone from strangers to colleagues to vague acquaintances began.

“My God, only 23 weeks?! You’re HUGE!”

[After prodding my belly] “Gosh, it’s not very firm, is it?”

“Wow, your shape has really changed this week!”

And that was when I realised that pregnant women’s bodies are public property, there to be ogled, commented on, touched, and asked invasive questions about. And apparently, we are expected to either breezily laugh it off, or simply learn to tolerate it as par for the gestational course.

On one hand, I kind of get it. In a society that has almost entirely sequestered the filthy, base reality of being human – of birth and death – from public view, a belly full of baby is so obviously primal that it has a way of catching one’s eye. But why is it so difficult to keep this fascination with the overtly fecund to ourselves? It is 2021. #MeToo has happened. Most of us have managed to adjust to a world where random non-consensual touching of, and comments about, a person’s body are verboten. But apparently the moment that person is pregnant, all that goes out the window. I mean, in what other situation is it acceptable to say to another person “My God, you’re huge”, other than perhaps upon the eager unveiling of a penis to a new lover? In what other situation is it acceptable to prod a colleague or acquaintance in the stomach?

I can only conclude that all the progress feminism has made in the past 50 years becomes moot in the face of a pregnant body. It’s bad enough that the tone of the information from the medical establishment is infantilising, body shaming, and feels like an insidious hangover from the days when policing women’s bodies was de rigueur. It’s even worse that making intrusive, judgmental comments about a pregnant person’s body, and touching it without asking, is apparently acceptable – never mind that the pregnant person might be self-conscious, feeling like 10 different kinds of s..., and desperately struggling to adjust to a body that feels foreign in form and function.

Evidently we need some kind of #MeToo-style reckoning for pregnant people. Because treating us like this – at a time when our bodies are changing, and will continue to change, in a discombobulating fashion – has a way of really messing with our heads.