'I am begging you': Distraught woman's heartbreaking plea over IVF ban in Victoria

Australians in the state of Victoria trying to conceive were dealt a devastating blow last week, with Health Minister Martin Foley announcing that IVF clinics were being asked to cancel their appointments for 90 days, in order to free up more health resources for the battle with the current Omicron wave.

One woman who isn't taking this decision lying down is Melanie, who posted a heartbreaking plea on Instagram for Foley and Victorian Premier Dan Andrews to reverse the decision.

Addressing Foley and Andrews in her devastating video, Melanie sobbed as she told them: "Go to your children's room, have a look around and then mentally empty it … delete any trace of children in your house. It's awful and it's odd, it's so weird – it doesn't make sense."

"You have both made a decision that is greatly affecting not only myself but so many women around Victoria, and I can't even fathom how you came to the decision that you did."

READ MORE:

* 'You can have my womb': Sister's life-giving act

* Women could avoid IVF ‘rollercoaster’ thanks to new lab-grown egg treatment

* Australia Covid-19: Omicron wave sparks hospital emergency order in Victoria



'We have tried everything'

Melanie said it was ridiculous to think of IVF as an elective procedure.

"This is something we are doing as our only opportunity to have a child," she said. "We have tried everything else. This is something that is a necessity, and you are taking it away from us."

"You don't have any idea what this will do to some women," she said.

"To put a blanket ban on IVF for three months ... we think Covid-19 is a pandemic, infertility is a pandemic, and now we're dealing with both," she said. "Our bodies cannot be paused."

"We listened to you in 2020 and 2021, we got double vaxxed. And you know what, I'm assuming we were probably the most hesitant people to get vaxxed. Every day we are pumping so much medication into our body, you can have no idea.

"There was no data showing how this would interact with our medication, how it would affect our ovaries and eggs, or what affect it would have on getting pregnant.

"But you know what? We trusted you, because you told us to listen to the experts. So I am begging you, I am on my knees please now listen to the experts. We did what we have to do."

The emotional video struck a chord and erupted on social media – receiving widespread support, including from IVF health professionals who agree the ban is unnecessary and hurtful.

'Treatment is time-critical'

"Thank you for sharing your story," commented fertility specialist Dr Raelia Lew of Women's Health Melbourne. "Victorian IVF professionals are confident like in every other Australian state we can practice [sic] IVF in a pandemic safe manner. Give our patients a chance."

Melbourne fertility and IVF specialist Dr Joseph Sgroi wrote, "When Governments act without consultation they lose sight of what's important. Opening their eyes as you have done shows great courage. We well [sic] continue to lobby."

melanie_____xx/Instagram Melanie sobbed as she pleaded with the Victorian government to reconsider the 90-day IVF ban.

Dr Fleur Cattrall, Medical Director at Melbourne IVF told 9Honey Parenting that the impact of this 90-day delay should not be underestimated.

"Studies show the psychological impacts of living with infertility and undergoing IVF treatment have been compared with patients who have been diagnosed with cancer," she said.

"Infertility patients don't have time on their side, their treatment is time-critical, particularly for older women or those with diminished fertility and poor ovarian reserve."

Cattrall also questioned the diversion of health resources, given IVF specialists' focus on fertility treatment.

"Our embryologists, counsellors and fertility staff can't help out treating Covid-19 patients, but they can help provide time critical fertility treatment," she said.

"We are working together as an industry to try and do all we can to have the IVF suspension in Victoria lifted, and treat our patients with strong Covid safe practices across all IVF clinics in Victoria."

Founder of The Amber Network, an IVF support group, Alice Almeida told 9Honey Parenting she is "appalled" by the decision.

"Pausing IVF procedures for Victorians who desperately want to become parents, could be taking away their last chance of ever conceiving a child. It's that simple,' she declared.

"IVF breaks you like nothing else. It erodes every bit of strength and positivity you have, and this is during a 'normal' cycle."

She added: "The decision needs to be overturned, and immediately. IVF procedures do NOT take up valuable hospital beds OR staff so this rule frees up nothing, it's just ruining peoples' lives."

'My heart breaks for you'

Melanie also received thanks and comments on Instagram from women whose fertility treatments are also being affected.

One woman named Nicole said, "Sending you so much love and light 💗 we have already been through so much this is the last we need! Thank you for bringing this into light and showing the raw emotions we go through! Love from another IVF warrior x".

Another named Lexi commented, "Thank you for sharing your story. I was meant to start IVF in just over a week and have now had to halt those plans. My heart is breaking for you and your journey. I am so sorry this is happening to you and to others in your situation. Sending you so much love."

A postpartum doula named Jess said, "You're amazing, so brave doing this and it will greatly impact this fight. Sending you the biggest hug...❤️ this is not ok...it HAS to be overturned...someone with a heart will hopefully stand up for you and all the other IVF warriors and stop this madness!"

Off the back of Melanie's post, a petition has been started, asking Andrews to reinstate IVF in Victoria. At time of writing it had collected over 35,000 signatures and climbing.

In a response on Instagram, Melanie commented, "I think that's one of the most mystifying things…they have had two years to make changes to use some foresight…& yet nothing has changed in all that time!

"Let's hope all this beautiful noise we are now making, finally gets through."

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.