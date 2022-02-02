How to strike the right balance of screen time for your children

“You kids are going to get square eyes,” our parents used to say to get us away from the TV, and outside into the fresh air.

Today’s parents have far more than two television channels to contend with when it comes to children and screens.

And screen time – how much is OK; is it doing damage; what is OK at what age – is the subject of much debate, not only in parenting forums but in the scientific community.

Because many of today’s parents didn’t grow up interacting with screens – though digital devices are ubiquitous in their own children’s lives – parents worry screens might damage their kids’ brain development, social skills and creativity.

On the other hand, they are useful, sometimes educational, and children generally love them. It is tricky striking a balance.

Science is only starting to develop an understanding of what is going on when children are exposed to screens. But what has emerged so far offers a warning and some reassurance to parents.

In late 2021, Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures at Auckland University, published an evidence brief on the effects of screen time on children’s emotional, social and cognitive development.

LUKE PORTER/UNSPLASH/Supplied Woman smiling at a smartphone

One of the report’s authors, Dr Felicia Low – herself a parent of six- and eight-year olds – says the effects of non-educational screen time on children’s brains and behaviour are complex, and not well understood. But what does seem clear is that screen time can have positive and negative effects.

Low and her fellow researchers found, when they scoured through scientific literature, evidence that increased screen time can impact certain aspects of brain development and social development.

But, Low says, though the evidence is pointing in that direction, “it’s not super strong”.

“It's not that children who have a lot of screen time always have really bad attention, or really bad behaviour, or really bad emotional regulation.”

And, she points out, it is unclear which way the relationship between screen time and behaviour goes.

“We can’t tell what causes what. So is it that having more screen time might have an impact on brain development?

“Or is it that children with existing difficulties with their behaviour might actually be playing games more, say, because maybe the parents or caregivers are using [a screen] as a calming tool? It could go in either direction.”

Harmful effects of screen time “are generally mild”, according to the Koi Tū report. But they appear to be strongest when children use non-interactive, non-educational media, suggesting it is useful to prioritise more interactive screen time.

It seems a lot also depends on some other factors, including the age of the child.

For very young kids (under two), no screen time is recommended.

“By the age of two, the infant's brain is about 80 per cent of the adult volume,” Low says. “So that shows how much dramatic development happens in the early years. That's where a lot of the foundational pathways for different brain functions get laid down.

“So infancy is probably the time that you really most want to be wary of screens, if you're worried about physiological brain development. If possible, parents and caregivers should spend time one-on-one with their infant, rather than using a screen”.

McKaela Taylor/Unsplash For school-aged children, 'where you can, choose educational content’, an expert says.

As children get older, it’s about striking a balance between a little and too much screen time. That will be different for every family.

There are official recommendations about screen time for children from the Ministry of Health (zero use for children under two, less than one hour a day for children aged two to five, and less than two hours a day for children aged five to 17). It may come as little surprise that most Kiwi children already exceed these.

But Low and her fellow researchers say those time-limit recommendations are not necessarily helpful or meaningful for today’s families.

“We don't want to give particular time limits, because it really depends on each family,” she says. “Parents know their children best.”

She offers some advice for parents on how to manage screen time.

With preschool children over two, “some screen time is fine”.

“Where possible, if you can join in and view together, and maybe even discuss together what's happening on the screen or in the game, this is interaction time as well between parent and child. And that's very healthy.”

For school-aged children, “where you can, choose educational content”.

“Keep an eye on what content they're being exposed to, so they don’t come across age-inappropriate things that might have violence, for example.

Because there is a known link between screen time and inactivity in children, and this has its own risks, Low recommends that if kids indulge in some game or internet time, “make sure they spend a certain amount of time kicking a ball outdoors”.

“Get a balance between screens and outdoor activity,” she says.

Teens are different again. “They’re wanting more autonomy,” Low says.

“And it's not easy to just say, turn off your phone. So it’s more about building trust between parent and child, and just monitoring use so it's not excessive.”

Supplied Teenagers will likely want more autonomy with their screen times.

What might excessive look like? Keep an eye out for sleep and mood changes.

“Kids really need sleep,” Low says.

She recommends having “very open and frank conversations with teenagers about some of the dangers of social media and cyberbullying, and those kinds of issues.”

The other thing we can do across the age spectrum, and it might be tricky for many parents, is “be a good role model for the kids”.

“So not always head down, looking at your own screen.”