My tearful battle to hold onto the magic of Easter

Every Easter, the kids used to spend the day eating chocolate for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

OPINION: An Easter tragedy is about to take place at my home. It’s a self-inflicted tragedy of Shakespearean proportions, and yet I remain committed to throwing myself in the drama for another year.

I don’t believe in conspiracies, but I do rather indulge my pseudo-passionate belief in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and the tooth fairy. I’m not particularly chummy with the tooth fairy these days, and I’m still making my mind up about the Easter Bunny’s gender.

When my children were little, they took great delight at the annual Easter Sunday visit from the Easter Bunny. I (filling in for the bunny) would get up early and hide all the eggs. Each child would get a part of the house, assigned to them as instructed in a note from the bunny. The brightly coloured notice was also smudged with chocolate paw prints and left next to a small pile of half-eaten carrots. The bunny quite clearly enjoyed a balanced diet.

The children would run about with bowls from the kitchen cupboard and gleefully gather their eggs, with a bit of help from Mummy Bunny, subtly suggesting places they might look. Then after the gathering, they’d spend the day (bad mama) eating chocolate for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It was a child’s fantasy, but not ‘great parenting 101’, and generally ended in groans and moans of tummy aches by around 5pm.

This is a tradition that, despite the children growing up, has continued right up until now. Also, a tradition my husband refused to play along with. I believe his l firm rule was: “I don’t hunt for food in my own house.”

Fortunately for me, my eldest son, such a gentleman, has always played along, his love of chocolate probably more motivating than his desire to please his ‘kooky’ mother. My daughter just finds it silly and fun. My youngest son, however, now refuses to play the game. Last year, just before I was about to hide all the eggs, I knocked on doors and announced,

“The hunt will begin in an hour!”

My youngest son, who’d been out in town with his mates the night before, groaned back.

“No. I don’t want to hunt for eggs. I don’t want any. I’m not five.”

I gathered myself. Hid the eggs for my two other children, took his bag of eggs, put them in my wardrobe, then sat on my bed and cried. Yes, I cried because my young adult son didn’t want to skip around the lounge finding eggs. I gathered myself and then watched as the other two went searching. Once most of the eggs had been discovered, carefully tucked away behind cushions and on window frames, in drawers and behind curtains, my daughter looked at me, and asked why her other brother hadn’t joined in.

Well, naturally (eye roll), my eyes filled with tears again, and with a trembling lip I sobbed: “He thinks it’s dumb.”

At that, she marched down to his room, burst though his door whilst loudly lecturing him on being ungrateful and unkind, using words only designed to be used when driving by oneself in bad Wellington traffic.

A few minutes later with head down, he came in to my room and mumbled,

“Sorry Mum. You can hide my eggs now.”

I looked at him and said: “No it’s fine. It’s silly, and I’ve eaten them”.

This Easter, I resolved to not conduct the hunt (by the way, I found an egg not discovered from several years ago in a vase last week). I decided it was time to grow up like my children but... yesterday I went and bought the eggs anyway, and I shall hide them, and I do believe that once again there may be tears.

However, I am compelled to continue the ‘awkward Gillespie/Kereama family Easter egg hunt’ simply because I believe in magic, and every mother needs a good cry sometimes, right?