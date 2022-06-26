Why do we expect different things of mums and dads? PhD student studying household workload split

Motherhood had never been “on my radar as a feminist issue”, Phillipa Bennett said, but when she had a baby she felt pressure and expectations almost right away. She’s pictured with her children Eleni, left, and Noah.

Staying home with sick children, being the contact person for Plunket checks, and keeping the house clean: Phillipa Bennett wants to know who’s in charge of these tasks.

In fact, the Taupō-based former youth development worker – and mother of two children under five – is looking for 15 working heterosexual couples with young children for a study aimed at understanding why different things are expected of mums and dads.

“Although I have called myself a feminist since I was a kid, motherhood had never come on my radar as a feminist issue,” she said.

“And although my husband was very supportive of my career and shared the housework pre-kids, something about having a baby totally changed everything.”

123rf Bennett wants to know about the split for tasks like housework and childcare – and how we “culturally think” straight working couples with kids should share them (file photo).

Bennett said she felt the pressure and expectation of juggling work and childcare almost right away, not only at home but from society in general, and felt she had to be the one taking time off and staying home with a sick child, and always being the contact person for things like Plunket and health checks.

“I started reading and asking others about their experiences and the more I delved into the issue, the more I realised that I wasn’t alone.

“I wanted to understand why we expect different things of mums and dads and how we could shift things so that dads not only take on more responsibility at home, but also get a real chance to be a part of whānau routines and care, especially when babies are little.”

Bennett is now almost halfway through a PhD in Design at the School of Design Innovation at Victoria University of Wellington and hopes her research will provide clarity about why couples still divide their private lives in this way, “as well as some really concrete and useful designs for ways to shift gender norms so that all parents are able to decide how they'd like to show up for their whānau”.

“We know that dads are wanting to be more involved at home, but they have a really low take-up rate of paid parental leave, reducing work hours to be able to also contribute to care giving, or even being a stay at home dad.

“I'm looking to find out more about how gender norms currently limit those as viable options for dads.”

123rf It’s about dads not only taking on more responsibility at home, but also getting “a real chance to be a part of whānau routines and care”, Bennett said (file photo).

The study would only take up about four hours of a couple’s time over two or three months, during which time they would share their experiences and beliefs around gender, unpaid care, and work through an online survey and an interactive interview.

“Then, finally, we come together as a group to look at what we've found out about how we in Aotearoa see how we culturally think straight working couples with kids should share housework and childcare, and where are the areas that we can shift things to make improvement for women in terms of reducing their workload at home, but also for men so that they can spend more time with their family.”

Bennett is looking for heterosexual couples who are both working, part or full time, and who have at least one child under the age of three to share their beliefs and experiences of childcare and housework.

As an added incentive, each couple will receive $200 worth of Pak'n Save vouchers.

Couples who are keen to take part or want to find out more information should email bennetphil@myvuw.ac.nz or call 022 030 4773.