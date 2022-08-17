How has growing up in the Covid-19 pandemic affected New Zealand children?

“Young kids are very malleable and they can recover easily, provided they’ve got a nice, nurturing and enriching environment to do that.”

We have been living in very uncertain and challenging times, but for the youngest in our society, it has been ‘normal’. Niki Bezzant looks at how Covid has affected our children.

We are living in anxious times. And if you are a parent – which comes with an extra level of anxiety and guilt – the news that the pandemic might be affecting our children’s social, emotional and cognitive development is another worry.

Overseas reports of alarming test results in youngsters who have known little of life pre-pandemic are anxiety-inducing. A report recently published in the journal Nature found children born during the pandemic had “significantly reduced verbal, motor, and overall cognitive performance compared to children born pre-pandemic”.

So what is happening in New Zealand? Has this Covid generation suffered arrested development, and should we worry it is going to affect them forever?

Local experts say the picture is mixed, and we don’t yet have local data to explore but, overall, we probably shouldn’t worry that our children will be permanently scarred from growing up in the pandemic age. That said, there are some things parents should keep an eye on.

Babies and brains

The impact of the pandemic on our babies might have started before they were even born, for some of the 117,000 babies born since April 2020. That is because it is known that maternal mood during pregnancy can have an impact on babies’ brain development.

Maternal and child health researcher Dr Felicia Low says the impact of maternal stress on babies can be significant.

“Being stressed and having postnatal depression can affect how a mother can bond with her child.

“And we know that children whose mothers show less so-called sensitivity in their parenting style have differences in their brain structure compared to children whose mothers displayed higher levels of sensitivity. And these brain structure effects persist until a few years later in life,” Low says.

It is likely that in pandemic times there are potentially more stressors that might impact children, she says.“ At the early stage, if you don't have a good foundation for that bonding, it's a little bit harder to build on that later on, even if the circumstances improve. It's an unfortunate reality of what the pandemic has done.”

Researchers are also learning more about the impacts of depression and anxiety during pregnancy on babies’ brain development.

“What we’ve learned from recent studies is that when a woman is depressed or anxious during pregnancy, this can have biological effects on the growing foetus’ brain function”, Low says.

In particular, executive function is affected.

“Executive function is a set of skills that are very important for everyday life”, she says. “It’s things to do with paying attention, thinking flexibly, controlling impulses and controlling emotions. It helps you have better relationships with other people.

“It's a lifelong thing. If you have impaired executive function when you are young, it can have downstream impacts for the rest of your life.”

She points to the large Dunedin Study, which found children with poor executive function grow up to have worse outcomes, including poor physical health, faster ageing, lower income and lower socio-economic status.

Importantly, mothers don’t have to be clinically depressed for the effect to be felt. Research in Singapore showed women who are even moderately or mildly depressed during pregnancy also went on to have children with impaired executive function.

Camylla Battani Recent studies have shown that when a woman is depressed or anxious during pregnancy, it can have biological effects on the growing foetus’ brain function.

Low stresses that she doesn’t want to load guilt on mothers, and that there are things that can be done to redress the effects. Seeking help early is one.

“If you have the slightest inkling that you might need help, don't hesitate. Just go for it. It's good. It'll be helpful for you. It'll be helpful for baby.”

And there are simple interventions that can work to improve executive function in young kids, such as games that test impulse control – like Snap – and “serve and return” reading sessions where parents ask children questions about the book they are reading together.

Low emphasises these babies are not doomed to poor life outcomes.

“The brain grows so fast during the early years. So if you can intervene early enough, that’s the key.”

Nandhu Kumar/unsplash Attendance at ECEs is hovering around 55% as Covid, Covid anxiety and other winter ills hit home.

A development dip?

More than 35 million hours of early childhood education (ECE) was lost during 2020 due to Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Education, with Auckland and Pasifika preschoolers missing out most. That trend seems to have continued, with attendance at ECEs hovering around 55% as Covid, Covid anxiety and other winter ills hit home.

It is understandable, but are parents doing their preschool children a disservice by keeping them away from kindy and kōhanga?

Dr Melanie Woodfield, who teaches child and adolescent development and psychopathology at the University of Auckland, and works in clinical practice with troubled children and adolescents, says probably not – at least for under 3s.

“Up until around [the age of] 3, kids don't really need other kids that much,” she says.

“That's a common misconception. I’ve heard parents of babies saying, ‘oh, I'm keeping him at home with me, but I know he’s missing out on other kids and I’m probably harming him’. No. Tiny children don't need other children as much as they need a consistent adult in their life.”

She refers to her favourite quote from influential paediatrician Donald Wincott.

“He says there’s no such thing as a baby. There’s a baby and someone. And I think that’s so true. When it comes to babies and toddlers, they literally cannot exist except in a relationship with someone else.

“And so when I think about how the baby or the small child is doing, I actually wonder, how is the parent doing? Because, developmentally, small children use those they are in attachment relationships with as a social reference. The young child figures out how to be in a situation according to how their parents are in the situation.”

For children who are a bit older, being with other children and playing is a good way for them to process things.

“In 3- to 5-year-olds, children really can work out and make sense of experiences and emotions through their play.

“Themes often emerge … there might be themes of dragons and snakes and threats that are worked through in the play, or themes of rescue and themes of dreams or happiness. So I think for those slightly older preschoolers, having access to kindy is a really lovely thing.”

Bad behaviour

Young children who are struggling with pandemic life don’t always have the tools to tell parents what’s going on. That’s when behavioural issues can pop up.

Woodfield says children often don't behave stereotypically, or as adults would.

“If they’re sad, they don't necessarily weep. And if they’re down, they might present as more irritable or disorganised, or they might seem to shift and change their moods quite often.

“And parents will be thinking, where did that come from? Children’s behaviour is often the way they show what’s going on for them internally, in terms of thoughts and feelings.”

For toddlers, stress might show up as kicking, biting and hitting, because they have a limited range of ways to express their emotions.

“Your average toddler can’t say ‘I’m feeling really frustrated right now’. They just hit,” Woodfield says. “They can’t say, ‘I wish I could have had that ice cream because I just needed a treat today’. They just flail and wail.

“Smaller children developmentally really struggle to identify, ‘ah, that’s sadness’, and to have a word for it. And then to express it in an effective way that brings about the response they need from their loved ones.”

Clinical psychologist and lecturer Dr Tania Cargo says young children heading back to school or kindy might struggle to adjust, which can show up in behaviour such as tantrums.

UNSPLASH Young children who are struggling with pandemic life don’t always have the tools to tell parents what’s going on.

“When you’re at home and you don’t get what you want, you can [have a] tantrum and your parent will give in, probably, and you’ll get it. So what do you learn? You learn if you [have a] tantrum, you’re going to get what you need.” That doesn’t work so well at kindy or school when teachers are dealing with lots of children.

There might also have been some backsliding in social interactions, like taking turns listening and sharing with others.

“What I’m hearing is that kids are struggling when they come back into the school or kindy environment because they’re not used to having to listen, to sit still, to not watch television or use devices any more.

“Because they’ve had this significant six- or nine months at home where they were able to basically do what they want.”

All is not lost, though.

“Young kids are very malleable and they can recover easily, provided they’ve got a nice, nurturing and enriching environment to do that,” Cargo says.

The worry for her is for those families who were struggling before the pandemic hit.

“The pandemic highlighted the impact of poverty and the impact of mental health struggles on parents. So those things that would normally be red flags, we’d want to check on.”

Looking after everyone

What are parents to do if they are worried about their children? The experts say it is important to put on your own oxygen mask first.

“I always explain to parents that small children can't read their minds. They can’t read their parents’ thoughts,” Woodfield says. “They can only really pick up on their parents’ tone of voice and body language. So if Mum and Dad are doing OK, chances are the small child will be doing OK.”

Cargo agrees. “Don't underestimate the quality of interaction between each other. Children are getting their steer from parents. So if parents are anxious or worried … the child’s going to pick up on that. They might not know where it came from. They’ll only know, ‘I should be anxious’. So try to be less anxious if you can.”

Once children are back at school or kindy, talking to teachers is useful, Cargo says.

“Ask, ‘how did they get on today? Should I be helping them with something?’ There are little things [you can practise] like sitting down for your lunch, sitting with others, taking turns, sharing.”

Communication about feelings is key, Woodfield says.

“It’s important for parents to firstly notice the emotion in their child. Give it a word; give the child permission to feel that way. So that's validation: ‘I can see you’re really sad and that makes total sense.’

“But then also to distinguish between the emotion and the behaviour. So the emotion almost always makes sense, and almost always is OK, but the behaviour might not be OK. So you can feel frustrated, but you can’t hit your brother.”

Lastly, Woodfield thinks modelling coping strategies is really useful.

“It’s helpful for parents to talk out loud and model getting through situations. We tend to pathologise anxiety. We tend to hide our own ‘negative’ emotions from children because we think we should be happy all the time.

“And I think it’s actually really helpful to say in front of kids, ‘I’m feeling a bit stressed about this thing ... I’m not too sure how it’s [going to] go. I think what I’ll do is go for a walk. I’ll feel a bit better after that.’

“Talking about problem-solving; engaging in healthful behaviours, even when you feel worried or stressed. It doesn’t have to be a happy ending, just some sort of a resolution to the situation.”

Supplied The pandemic has been a distressing time for Kiwi families.

Breakout: Ups and downs for the pandemic generation

For Tokomaru Bay mum Wai, her husband Jensen and their three kids, now 2, 6 and 10, lockdowns were a bonding, positive time.

“For us it was great,” she says. “We were really able to be a family unit and hang out together. We loved it.”

But lockdown, and the post-lockdown return to school, was also revealing when it came to eldest son, Zion.

While the younger children have adjusted well to changes (and “baby doesn’t know any different”), when school went back, Zion began to suffer anxiety.

“He’s very quiet, reserved, observant. He’s not a very social boy – he’d rather feed his cow and play with his pig.”

Zion thrived with home learning during lockdown; “he learned what he wanted to learn and we worked with him.”

When he had to go back to school, Wai says, “we watched him crumble, to the point where he just shut down and didn’t want to talk to us; cried in his bedroom; was a totally different boy.”

After working with a psychologist and Zion’s teacher without improvement, Wai applied for her son to be homeschooled permanently. She says without the lockdown experience, “I don’t think I would have seen him properly; seen his struggle and acknowledged it.”

Supplied Sophie Moskowitz and her two children.

Sophie Moskowitz went into the first lockdown in Auckland with a 3-year-old, Margot, and was about to have her second baby, Sol. Her husband worked through the lockdowns, and the social isolation was difficult.

“One of the things that makes parenting for me more enjoyable is being able to hang out with friends and their children. Being home alone with a baby and a toddler was very intense and difficult.”

Moskowitz says she definitely felt more stressed during that time.

“I did a lot of leaning into different coping mechanisms,” she says. She sought counselling to talk through some of what she was going through. “I couldn’t be the parent I wanted to be.”

Moskowitz is not sure whether pandemic stress has affected her children.

“We went into lockdown, then we had a baby. When we came out of lockdown we put Margot into new childcare, then there was another lockdown.

“For her, there was a lot of upheaval, and we definitely had some behavioural issues. But it’s really difficult to say what was Covid, what was a new baby, what was changing daycare … it was so much change all at once.”

Moskowitz has a background in psychology and antenatal and postnatal education, and now runs parent support groups where parents can share their worries and feel connected.

When she started promoting the groups through her Instagram page, @imperfectlysophie, she says they booked up overnight.

“Covid has left a lot of new parents feeling a lot more isolated, so they really want this connection with other people; they realise they’re not the only ones feeling that way.”