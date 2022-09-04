If the sins of the fathers are visited upon the children, so too are their virtues

Kevin Norquay is a senior writer for Stuff.

OPINION: Spoiler alert: It’s Father’s Day. If you are now suffering the guilt of forgetting a man who lives, or the pain of remembering all too well one who died, or disappeared from your life, deep commiserations.

Celebrating fathers is to be celebrated, yet so many emotional strings are attached. No father has perfected the difficult task of parenting, let alone those who didn’t even try.

As American singer Loudon Wainwright III put it in his divorce song Your Mother & I: “I hope when you grow up, one day you'll see, your parents are people, that's all we can be.”

Not quite, you can be good, bad, or indifferent. In that, I was lucky. My father died at 73 in 1994, only to spend the intervening years leaping into my thoughts to inform my parenting of his granddaughters, one of whom he never met.

An effort to grab all his good points and ditch the bad failed miserably. His good bits were far outside my mental skill set.

As a solo dad of teenagers, he was open-hearted and open-homed to our friends, welcoming them in, letting them stay on endlessly, taking them as they were. His house teemed with hairy, loud teens.

Through rugby game after rugby game, he was physically present, on the sideline as team manager.

TOM LEE/STUFF Father-of-three Dean Wharewera recently spent 12 weeks at home on parental leave, and would highly recommend it.

Through romantic heartbreak, post car-crash trauma and standard teenage dramas, he was emotionally distant. When it came to dealing with trauma, he proved lost.

We guessed losing friends in World War II killed some feelings too. By then it was three decades after the war, but it hung around as if it were yesterday. Dad would praise us to others. We’d get his loving words back from the grocer, the widow across the road, or the flatmates next door.

After the separation, he arrived hours late for a boarding school pickup, then took us on a tour of old war buddies in Northland. When he got out of the car to buy petrol, my 12-year-old brother dropped a bombshell: “mum’s left”. It was 1971, when mums never left, we had thought.

And so, when I was lucky and privileged to meet, marry and have children, the goal was improvement, keeping marriage and family together, to be an emotionally and physically available father.

SUPPLIED These two experts were consulted on how well their father did bringing them up.

But dad’s good bits were impossible to reach. Once, he told a fired-up teen journalist-to-be “it takes all kinds to make a world, wouldn’t it be boring if we were all the same?”

I could not put his advice into play. I judged, getting annoyed when children, friends, boyfriends didn’t behave the way “I” wanted. Age has eroded away the roughest edges, but nirvana remains out of reach.

As no dad gets it quite right or sees all of their own failings, I opted to interview the experts (our daughters now in their 20s) on my dadding.

Judging (what I saw as overly cynical) Facebook postings of their friends, was an intrusion of privacy and a massive fail. On the other hand, judging a long-gone boyfriend got a tick as an accurate assessment of his qualities, or lack thereof.

Bellowing through the house when “someone” altered the toaster from “my” settings, was deemed another fail, one even worse than undercooked toast.

SUPPLIED Painting the fence together. Note to daughter: do not plant your head on a paint brush.

Fear of clothes dryer explosions, constant checking “the elements are off”, arriving at an airport hours early, and stressing over lurking magpies – all the result of my influence.

“I think we are probably both a bit stubborn, which comes from you … and Miss Pie is anxious like you, but your good points are being witty and articulate,” says one. “And I think we both like to do the right thing, and avoid lying, we aren’t slippery snakes like mum lol!”

Not bad. And now to the subsequent child, who once gave me a mug with a moustache on it.

“I inherited your ability to grow a great moustache, which is frankly annoying as a woman.

“Also there was that time you hyped us up going to the museum by saying there was a real T Rex there, that would chase us around, and I had nightmares about it for ages.

“When we got there it was not a real dinosaur (just a robotic one). So I guess one of your failings was expecting us to know when you were joking. But whatever, it was quite character building.”

Character building? Isn’t that a father’s job? Well done me, and all the other fathers who have tried. We can wear our new socks with pride.

Miss you dad, sorry girls.