Sleep training: My baby cried for two hours. Would I do it again?

COMMENT: I let my six-month-old son cry for two hours.

Now, before you unleash your opinions, it wasn’t a full-on raging cry the whole time. There were breaks where I thought he was done before he ramped up again. There were stretches of grizzling that is more like loud complaining.

It was the second night of sleep training. The first night had gone well with two batches of half-hour cries before he got himself to sleep. The second night it took only a few minutes of tears after I put him down at bedtime. At 2am, I sent my husband in to make sure our son was “still breathing” as you do with your first kid. It woke him up.

With our son’s cries ringing in our ears from the other room, we earnestly Googled “How long should your baby cry for during sleep training,” but didn’t find a clear answer. We agreed at the two-hour mark we would abandon our sleep training goals and lavish him with milk and snuggles. Miraculously, a few minutes before the two-hour mark, he stopped crying. The following night, he slept through.

A discussion on sleep training will likely elicit strong, opposing opinions, blowing apart any cordial parenting group.

While sleep training can have a broad definition – any parental intervention to lengthen the time a baby sleeps – it is often synonymous with the cry-it-out method. That’s what I did: putting your baby down awake, walking out and not coming in until morning. The idea is they learn to fall asleep without being rocked or fed into a slumber.

There are other less-aggressive methods, like the Ferber Method where you comfort your baby with, say a rub on the back, at intervals that get increasingly longer (there's still a bit of crying involved).

And some parents – and baby experts – think that sleep training is mean and defies nature by bending our kids’ habits to fit in with the demands of European-derived cultures.

When it comes to sleep training, “basically the answer to everything is IT DEPENDS,” wrote Dr Bronwyn Sweeney, in an email to me. She is a Wellington-based clinical psychologist and sleep researcher at Massey University. “...there is no one-size-fits-all approach to pretty much any aspect of infant development and care,” she added.

Most health professionals will agree that any sleep training should not take place before a baby reaches six months old, according to Sweeney. Two main reasons for this are our sleep is highly variable at this time and young infants need round-the-clock feeding.

The research is still unclear on whether prolonged periods of crying are harmful with some pointing to raised cortisol levels –our primary stress hormone– during sleep training as evidence of trauma. Others say that those spiked cortisol levels have no lasting impact on a baby or the bond between baby and parent.

How a baby sleeps, impacts the whole family, especially baby’s primary carer. And that primary carer is still very likely to be mum. The well-being of mothers was the main motivation when Emma Purdue became a baby sleep consultant several years ago.

“People assume I love babies and I do, but my passion is the mothers and knowing how much poor sleep impacts mental health,” said Purdue.

When I asked her how a baby should be allowed to cry during sleep training, her typical advice to clients is 45 minutes. That’s the average amount of time a baby spends crying on the first night of sleep training.

Parents typically come to Purdue when their child is 6 to 12 months old, which is around the time that those on parental leave are returning to work. Others might be in crisis with post-natal depression or perhaps a marriage that is on the rocks.

Like other baby sleep consultants, Purdue takes a holistic look at baby and family. Does the baby have any health issues? Is there a bedtime routine in place? Are baby’s naps during the day too long or too short? Is the baby consuming enough calories and appetite-stabilising protein to sustain them through the night?

“Doing the groundwork around everything else makes their falling asleep relatively easy,” she said.

Opponents of sleep training often point to its questionable history as to why forcing a baby to stay in a cot for 12 hours is unnatural (An interesting tidbit is the bedtime of New Zealand kids is among the earliest in the world, according to Sweeny).

It is widely believed that the idea of sleep training originated in the 1800s, which coincided with the industrial revolution when women in European countries entered the workforce en masse. Migration to cities also meant the loss of family support.

“We should not be raising babies in isolation. That is not part of nature,” said Annette Faamausili, a baby and child sleep consultant at Serene Sleep. Faamausili agrees that sleep training isn’t damaging but advocates for an approach that gradually removes sleep crouches like feeding or rocking to sleep.

Close to 50% of Faamausili’s clients say they have no family support nearby which means no one “nearby who you can turn to fold washing, cook you a meal,” she said. “That’s really high.”

If sleep training is unnatural, like critics argue, it is only an unnatural add on to a lifestyle, a culture and a system that is already out of whack. Changing that system will not be an easy fix so many parents adapt through sleep training.

So back to the question in my headline: would I let my baby cry for two hours again with the goal of sleep training? I did, with my daughter. On the second night of sleep training, she cried and grizzled on and off for about two hours. And on the third night, she (and I) slept through.