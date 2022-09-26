Blenheim parents welcome premature twins with a double surprise

Blenheim couple Kelly and Aaron Tipping with their twins Paige and Tyler born 11 weeks premature on June 1.

Aaron and Kelly Tipping knew they would double their number of children, but they didn't know their twins would come 11 weeks early, nor with a cash bonus.

Mother-of-two Kelly was 29-weeks-pregnant when she went to Blenheim’s Wairau hospital for what she thought was back pain.

“They said I was having some contractions.

“They stopped the labour, but I had already started dilating, so they sent me to Wellington. So I was over there while Aaron stayed in Blenheim with the other two kids."

Four days later, the 30-year-old went into labour again.

"We thought we were in the clear, we were talking about getting sent home and then one afternoon, I just started off again, and it didn't stop that time.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Life is currently “chaotic” but “fun” with four kids under 5 said Kelly and Aaron Tipping.

"I was taken to the theatre, and they [the twins] got taken out. I rang Aaron and I said: the twins are here."

Paige and Tyler who were 1.3 kg each [ 3 pounds] were taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for four weeks.

“I could only really get over on the weekends, and I pretty much worked part-time," Aaron said.

The twins then spent another four weeks at the Blenheim hospital's paediatric department.

All up it took weeks for Jackson, 5, and Ivy, 2, to meet their new baby sister and brother and for the family to start its new life together.

"It's chaotic. It's fun, and it's cool, but it's challenging sometimes.

"We changed car, we upgraded our pram and a bigger house is definitely on the cards," Aaron said.

Supplied After two months at the hospital, the premature twins made it home and met with their big brother Jackson, 5, and sister Ivy, 2.

As they were born on June 1, their twins Paige and Tyler have received a share of $222,000 for babies born on that date from Telco 2degrees who was celebrating its merger with Vocus on that date.

"We found out about the 2degrees baby bonus initiative because all our friends messaged us telling us about it and that we had to register," Aaron said.

Supplied Prematured Blenheim twins Paige and Tyler Tipping who were 1.3 kg each [pounds] have been taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Wellington hospital for four weeks.

The cash bonus of $1,552.45 each was a silver lining given the twins were born 11 weeks premature, spending their first two months of life in hospital.

Aaron, builder by trade and stay-at-home mum Kelly used the twin's cash bonus to buy a dryer and a dishwasher and put the rest into their savings.

Brya Ingram/Stuff The Blenheim family had to upgrade car to fit the four car seats.

In total, 143 Kiwi babies born on June 1 received the "Fairer Future bonus" from 2degrees, including two sets of twins.

"We’re stoked to have supported two sets of twins – two is our lucky number,” 2degrees chief executive Mark Callander said.

“It’s awesome to hear that some of these bonuses will be going towards investments for a baby’s future, while others will be going towards purchasing a family vehicle, reuniting with family from overseas and those practical things, like new car seats."

June 1 is one of the least common New Zealand birthdays, falling at 355th on the list, just ahead of Christmas and New Year’s Day.

With an average 162 babies born each day in Aotearoa, 143 new babies is an exceptionally high number for such an unusual birthdate.

