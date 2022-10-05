How to protect our boys from misogynistic internet rabbit holes where people like Andrew Tate lurk

Karen Nimmo is a Wellington-based clinical psychologist.

OPINION: Your 14-year-old son practically lives online. You manage to unplug him for eating, sleeping, school and a few other activities. But he protests; it causes fights between you. He’d be online day and night if he could.

You worry about his obsession with gaming, even though all his mates do it too. But you also worry he’s at risk of being lured down internet rabbit holes full of extreme and harmful material.

Rabbit holes where men like Andrew Tate lurk.

If you don’t know who Tate is, your teenage kids will. British-American Tate is a former kickboxer and reality TV star who shot to internet fame this year with his violent and misogynistic video rants.

He says “women belong in the home, can’t drive, and are a man’s property.” He talks of hitting and choking women and says rape victims need to “bear responsibility” for their attacks. There’s more – and worse – for anyone who wants to go there.

He’s been banned across several social media platforms but not before racking up more than 11 billion TikTok views in an online storm believed to be capable of radicalising men and boys to commit harm offline.

For those parenting adolescent boys, internet misogyny is another worry on the list – especially if you’re already concerned your son is being sucked into an online void. As one mum said: Is he gaming? Watching porn? Or learning about the way the world works through the voices of violent, sexist women-haters? How would I know?

Some experts blame online extremist groups for an increase in hostility, aggression and anger in boys’ attitudes towards women. It’s been called a “kind of radicalisation” in which these groups tap into, and feed, young men’s problems and insecurities, especially in relationships.

Instead of offering help for these problems, they reinforce toxic stereotypes about what it means to be a man.

Confusing? Of course. Dangerous? Potentially. But parents shouldn’t make assumptions about their sons’ uptake of these messages, nor dismiss their influence in passing on their own values to their kids.

So what to do? Obviously it’s important to impose boundaries around internet use. Beyond that, here are some ideas to help.

1. Be informed about social media culture.

First, give yourself a break. No parent can be across all the content their child is exposed to. News, violence, gaming, social media sites, porn, pop-up ads – the list is endless. Trying to keep up would take all your time, as well as turn you into a control freak. And, even then, some things would escape you. But you need to stay informed. If you can, recruit someone who’s social media savvy to keep you up to date with social media trends and trending influencers. You can use this information to open up conversations with your kids.

2. Start conversations with open questions.

Throw lots of topics on the table. Questions are better than comments. It shows that you are interested in their views – provided you listen to the answer! You might be surprised about how informed your children are. For example, have you heard of Andrew Tate? What do you think of him? When one mother asked her 13-year-old son these questions she got this reply: “(Tate’s) views are completely unacceptable. But his online personality is pretty funny.” It’s a healthy – and honest – answer. It shows this young man is able to hold opposing views at the same time. He’s able to distinguish between a charismatic online presence and opinions he believes to be wrong. And, significantly, he’s not seeing Tate as a Pied Piper – he’s not blindly following him down an extremist rabbit hole.

3. Consider the context of your child’s world.

It’s easy to get into a churn of worry, believing the internet is full of monsters looking to brainwash your child. But it’s helpful to look at their lives in a wider context. Disaffected, isolated kids, who are struggling to find their place and people – and who don’t have the benefit of good parenting – are more likely to be vulnerable to radical views. Check your son is involved in other healthy activities, is getting enough sleep, is doing okay at school, has supportive friends and can hold a conversation. Consider his social behaviour generally. Chances are, he’s fine.

4. Model the values you want absorbed.

Parental role modelling is a tough assignment. No parent is perfect. But if kids see men and women treating each other well they are more likely to adopt it as their model for relationships. Speak, react and fight in ways that support the values you want in your children. And, between arguments, strive to create a calm and pleasant home environment.

It’s arguably the most helpful thing of all.

Remember, the internet is an integral part of life. It brings many positives as a learning tool, entertainment and many kids enjoy a great deal of their social lives online. And most of them will go nowhere near rabbit holes.