What it’s really like to have two babies in less than a year

It’s been a big week for Penrith Panthers’ five-eighth Jarome Luai. Ahead of Sunday’s NRL grand final, Luai and partner Bailey Paris Toleafoa welcomed baby Halo.

This comes just 10 months after the birth of her older sister Akira.

The prospect of looking after two children under the age of 12 months would be enough to make most parents crack a sweat.

Paediatrician and baby sleep expert Dr Daniel Golshevsky says Toleafoa will probably welcome some more time with Luai after today’s game.

“He’s going to be working much harder than he did during the grand final, that’s for sure!” Golshevsky said.

While people are generally quick to empathise with parents of baby twins, Dr Golshevsky said parents of siblings born less than 12 months apart probably need even more support.

“When somebody says they’re having twins, people are immediately blown away by how incredible the challenge must be, and there’s this immediate burst of empathy.”

“But I think [two siblings in one year] is twice as hard because you’ve got competing schedules and parents seldom get to rest. The advice I would give is to be flexible – every routine can be shifted an hour or half-hour here and there to make it work more easily.”

Unsplash The prospect of looking after two children under the age of 12 months would be enough to make most parents crack a sweat.

Golshevsky said babies born close together often occur in couples who have experienced infertility and assume they’ll struggle to fall pregnant again, or rely on breastfeeding as a contraceptive, not realising it’s ineffective once you stop feeding through the night.

Beauty therapist and nursing student Jessica Baguley, 35, had her second son Charlie two days before her eldest Henry’s first birthday, and will never forget seeing the two lines on a pregnancy test when Henry was only three months old.

“I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry,” she said.

“I was in complete shock and felt a bit guilty to Henry – I was only just getting to know him and I wondered how I was going to divide my time between my first baby and a newborn. When [my husband] Mark got home and I showed him the test he was like, ‘It’s awesome!’”

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Panthers player Jarome Luai holds his middle child, Akira.

Henry got to meet his two-day-old brother in hospital on his first birthday.

“It was so beautiful, he was looking up at me and smiling then looking down at the baby,” she said.

“I knew Charlie was meant to be here and having them so close together, in the long run, would be amazing.”

The first weeks home from hospital were intense, with each baby setting the other off and sleeping at different times.

“Both wanted to be on me and I didn’t have enough hands – when Mark was at work, I’d almost want to go and get a neighbour,” she said.

“When I was really struggling [on maternity leave], I thought to myself, ‘Jess, this is your full-time job at the moment’. It changed my mindset so I could accept [the challenges]. Thankfully my parents and Mark’s were super helpful too, dropping off meals and looking after one of the babies to give me a break.”

Now 18 months in, Baguley said memories are a little hazy of the early days but the hard work was starting to pay off.

“I loved the night feeds with Charlie because it was our time together,” she recalls.

“Now they’re starting to play and laugh together and it brings me so much joy.”

UK mum Lynette Pickard said the first few months of having her children Eliza and Holden, who are 11 months apart, were a blur of night feeds and nappies.

Sydney Morning Herald Henry and Charlie are siblings less than a year apart.

“I remember sitting in the playroom and they were both screaming their heads off and taking a minute, saying [to myself], ‘Just take two minutes to sit there and go ‘It’s not going to be like this forever’,” she said.

“The bit when they were both teething was awful.”

Pickard credits her double pram as a lifesaver, enabling her to get out of the house each day to catch up with friends, and allowing each baby to nap when needed.

“Routine was key, and while one slept, I’d get time with the other,” she recalls.

“The dynamics change, they’re now six and five and the fact they have similar interests and do everything together, makes it a little bit easier. It’s rewarding in the long term.”

Falling pregnant before your body has recovered from a previous pregnancy is incredibly taxing, and Golshevsky said loved ones should help the mum get rest.

“The physiological challenge on a woman’s body to not have time to rest and recover before going again, and to also go through the newborn period while pregnant is unbelievable,” he said.

Sydney Morning Herald Jessica Baguley and her family Mark (husband) with sons Henry and Charlie.

“There is nothing more important than sleep for the mother to help her body recover, and the more rested and present parents can feel, the better – and more confidently – they’ll be able to parent.”

As for parents themselves, Golshevsky suggested always accepting help when it’s offered.

“As a society, we’re not very good at accepting help, but you need to put pride aside and just say, ‘What we’re doing is really incredible and magical but unbelievably hard’,” he says.

“If someone asks ‘Can I do anything for you?’ Say, ‘Yes! Bake meals and help with the washing!’”

And on the tough days, Golshevsky said you can take heart that the future is bright for both parents and siblings.

“They’ve got an instant friend who’s very similarly matched physically and emotionally – it’s wonderful for kids to be able to live with a friend,” he says.

“You can go to the park and do activities that satisfy both children, whereas for parents with kids that are three or four years apart, it’s often difficult to satisfy everyone’s needs.”