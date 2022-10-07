Banning kids from any sugar can lead to anxiety or binging, experts say

Last month Kourtney Kardashian spoke publicly about restricting gluten, dairy and artificial treats for her children, in the name of healthy eating. But some experts say staunch restriction can have the “opposite reaction” and lead to binging or fear around food.

The private Facebook group Sugar Free Kids, dedicated to children on a ketogenic, sugar-free and carnivore-led diet has 8000 members and on TikTok the hashtag #sugarfreekids has 245,000 views.

Kardashian also told the Wall Street Journal recently that her 12-year-old son Mason tells his mum that “a person was bad because they let me have Cheetos”.

But that demonising of specific foods can lead to fear and anxiety around food, rather than giving your children the ability to make informed and educated decisions, says child psychologist and founder of Child Psychology Services Emma Woodward. “If you restrict anything it creates the opposite reaction,” she says.

Raymond Hall/GC Images Kourtney Kardashian has spoken publicly about restricting her children’s sugar, gluten and dairy intake.

Massey University lecturer, specialising in eating disorders, Andrea LaMarre wants to be clear parents should not be blamed for children developing eating disorders – which it was revealed yesterday have seen a massive increase in recent years.

But LaMarre says while some children will be fine, severe restriction can have an adverse effect on future food relationships for others.

“That degree of villainising of sugar in the home typically backfires. It can actually lead to binging.”

She adds if children are brought up in a household where certain foods are heavily restricted, when out at a friend’s house that food may be “all they want”.

“On the flip side, other kids could react becoming genuinely afraid of those foods. ‘I can never have that thing because I’m told it will make me sick’. It becomes a fear,” she says. “It rarely goes well from what I’ve seen.”

Supplied Child psychologist Emma Woodward says empowering children to make their own choices is better than heavy restriction, which can lead to fear and anxiety.

As a mother of four, Woodward says it can be a tricky topic for parents, largely because she can “absolutely understand” why parents would want to restrict their children’s sugar intake.

“It is not a natural food ... but in small amounts it’s not particularly harmful.”

As for the potential effects that severe restriction can have on children, Woodward says if parents are very “staunch or militant” about a topic, “that position tends to come with a sense of anxiety or restriction or fear.

“There is a huge link between our relationship with food and our emotional health.”

If we tell our kids that food is bad or harmful, “then they’re going to be scared or worried about the things they put into their bodies”.

Patrick Fore Heavy restriction of sugar in children's diet can backfire and lead to binging, say experts.

Instead, she says, it is important to empower children to make good choices through education, and conversation around healthy food options, while not claiming one food is “bad” while another is “good”.

“Severely restricting sugar to the point of a sense of deprivation or fear of it is not healthy messaging for your child to enable them to make good decisions for themselves.”​

She says it can be a natural response to want to protect our children from anything harmful, especially in today’s world, but the unintended consequences of creating that “bubble” is removing the “opportunity for them to learn how capable they actually are”.

“We live in a very chaotic and busy world and it can feel quite unsettling and uncontrollable and at times unsafe – food choices is one thing we can control, but it needs to be an informed choice not a restriction.”