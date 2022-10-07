What's on in Auckland these school holidays for kids, tweens and teens

A dad was told he couldn't go on a bouncy castle with his kid - so clapped back by building one of the biggest in the world, and it's designed for everyone.

The school holidays are upon us once again, and although some parents may have expected some outdoor adventures by this time of year, Mother Nature has not been playing ball.

We’re now at the midway point and parents can be forgiven if they’ve run out of ways to entertain both little and big kids.

The weather is meant to improve over the weekend – but more rain is expected for Tāmaki Makaurau from Tuesday onwards.

Here are some ideas for (both indoor and outdoor) school holiday activities to take Aucklanders through the last week of school holidays.

The Little Growers Great Bird Search at Kings Plant Barn

Kings Plant Barn/Supplied The Little Growers Great Bird Search give kids the chance to win $2500 worth of prizes for them and their school.

Kings Plant Barn has the competition for the budding gardeners in your family.

The Little Growers Great Bird Search is being held at all Kings Plant Barn garden centres across Auckland.

Kids can hunt through the stores to find hidden pictures of New Zealand birds, with eight scattered across every Plant Barn.

For every completed bird search, Little Growers go in the draw to win a share of $2500 worth of prizes for them and their school.

The All Blacks experience

Supplied Put your rugby skills to the test at the All Blacks experience.

There aren’t many Kiwi kids who haven’t once dreamt of being an All Black or a Black Fern, and this school holidays Auckland kids will have the chance to fulfil a part of that dream.

The All Blacks experience, in Auckland CBD, is a 45-minute tour where attendees will learn what it takes to make, shape and be a rugby star, including learning about the haka and testing their skills.

Throughout the school holidays, kids aged 7–14 with basic rugby prowess will have the chance to train alongside All Black Nathan Harris in a special skills workshop.

Other events throughout the school holidays include Black Ferns signing sessions, a korero with All Black legend Ian Jones and, for the little kids, a day of free face painting.

Holey Moley and Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq

Fun Lab/Supplied Archie Brothers is an arcade on steroids.

Another two great options for if the bad weather continues are Funlab’s Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq and Holey Moley.

Archie Brothers, located in Newmarket’s Westfield Mall, is a traditional arcade on steroids, with every arcade game under the sun, pizza and cocktails for adults-off-duty.

In the same vein, Holey Moley is mini golf on steroids, with every hole taking the player on a new adventure.

Choose from 9, 18 or a whopping 27 holes, and for the bigger kids, why not tack some karaoke on the end and call it a day?

Megaland

Megaland/Supplied The 300m course involves 43 obstacles and six mega-slides.

Only open for 10 days, you and your family will need to get in mega-quick to Megaland.

The giant inflatable obstacle course, which is 300 metres end-to-end, has 43 challenging obstacles with six different mega-slides to zoom down.

The earliest day session, from 9am-10am, is reserved for those under 5 and their parents.

For the rest of the day, until 6pm, the hour-long sessions are open to all ages, with special 18+ sessions between 7-9pm.

​Children are $19 and adults $25 for each session and bookings can only be made online.

Game Over Auckland

Game Over/Supplied Game Over’s 250 square metre laser area is kitted out with the latest technology, lighting and sound.

Albany-based game centre Game Over has everything an action-seeking kid could want, no matter their age.

Head into Game Over’s 250sqm laser area, kitted out with the latest technology, lighting and sound.

The aim of the game is simple: watch out for your opposition and the interactive targets hidden throughout the arena. You must be over 4 years old to play.

Teenagers can let off steam by having a hoon around Game Over’s 200m go kart course, where drivers aged 13 and above try and beat the fastest lap time.

Game Over has school holiday deals, starting from just $34 per person, with a range of combo deals available.