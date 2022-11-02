Why does Erin Simpson put a raw egg in a sock in her baby's crib?

Influencer Erin Simpson has raised eyebrows with an unusual technique to help her son’s teething pain: putting him to bed with a raw egg, tied in a sock.

The former Erin Simpson Show host, and mother of 5-month-old Harry admitted there is no “scientific reason” behind the old wives' tale, but the idea behind it is that eggs absorb high levels of carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide, the theory says, puts pressure on gums which exacerbates teething issues.

Supplied Erin Simpson says there is no scientific proof behind putting an egg in a sock to help with teething, but for her it seems to be working.

“I don’t know where the correlation is with the egg in the sock, but that’s what someone came up with many moons ago,” Simpson told Stuff.

She first heard of the method in her antenatal group and of the 12 in the class, only two have tried it. It is also a popular trend on TikTok – the hashtag #sockegg has 12.9m views.

Simpson said while Harry kept the household awake with teething issues a month ago, he has been happy with the egg for four weeks now.

She used an old sock belonging to her partner, ex-Bachelor star Zac Franich and laughed that, “It could be the egg that’s helping, or it could be the smell of that old sock that’s knocking him out.”

Paediatric dentist Katie Ayers is not aware of any science behind the egg theory.

“Teething’s just teething. Kids grow new teeth,” she said.

She said the recommended tools for soothing pain in teething children are simple measures like rusks, teething rings with cooling gels or clean, cold cloths.

If the child is unwell with a fever, Pamol would also be OK to give.

Ayers said while some children can get an eruption cyst (seen as a purple-blue blister over a tooth) which can require intervention, this is not common and because teething can happen over a number of months, some suspected teething issues may be due to something else upsetting the child.

“If they have a fever or a bad night over that period it might be teething, but it’s probably more likely to be something else.”

While most children have teeth erupt between about 8 months old and 2 years old, Ayers says teething at 5 months is “earlyish, but within the normal range”.

Supplied Erin Simpson said 5-month-old Harry has not had teething problems since sleeping with an egg in a sock.

For Simpson though, after sleepless nights with an unsettled baby, “I was like, ‘Oh God, I’ll try anything.’

“I had the sock, I had the egg so [I gave it a go].”

The egg is tied to the cot away from Simpson’s son, and he is not yet rolling.

“I guess once they’re moving and rolling you’d really want to keep the raw egg well away … But he hasn’t had a bad night since.”

Ayers said she did not think putting an egg in the corner of a cot was anything to worry about.

“If there’s placebo effect with that, even if it helps mum sleep better, I guess that’s good.”

Simpson is aware she may receive negative feedback, but as a 40-year-old new mum, “I think with age you become better at channelling where your energy goes. In this case if you're going to be negative about such an innocent, simple thing, I really just don’t care.”

“I’m still learning all of this myself,” she said of her journey into motherhood.

“Social media is great for putting problems out there and having people [give ideas and support].”

And while Simpson is open about sharing her experiences with motherhood, she said she does not give advice on best practices to other parents.

“That would be a big mistake. I just go about my day, forever learning.”