Man ordered to pay for stepdaughter's private school, despite split from mum

A man has been ordered to continue paying for private school for his ex-wife’s daughter, despite them no longer being together.

A recently released decision from the Family Court in Auckland said Nicholas Sydney* and Maya Taylor* were in a relationship from 2008 to 2020. Both had children from previous relationships.

Sydney and Taylor married in 2015 and began living together, with Taylor’s daughter Caitlyn Ansel*.

“I never directly assumed financial support of Caitlyn ... I provided for Maya which indirectly provided for Caitlyn,” Sydney told the court.

Taylor’s oldest daughter Rose said Sydney spoiled Ansel.

“Not only did she live in a home with a swimming pool and tennis court, but Mr Sydney regularly took her shopping for expensive clothes and shoes, bought her Louis Vuitton handbags,” Rose said.

Sydney did not deny his generosity, but said he enjoyed nice things so would buy nice things for his children.

He was never declared to be a legal guardian of Ansel.

In a card to her in 2020, Sydney signed himself “Dad”. He also framed a Father’s Day card her received from her.

“You are so special and mean so much to me. You have helped me become who I am today. I love you to the moon and back,” Ansel said in the card.

Since Taylor and Sydney separated, Ansel had spent little time with him, which had upset them both, the court heard.

There was no evidence Caitlyn’s biological dad was able to provide financial and emotional support to her.

Sydney submitted he only provided for Caitlyn between 2014 and 2020 as a child of the woman he married.

Judge Andrea Manuel found Sydney’s support was significant and had a paternal nature.

The judge declared Sydney as the stepfather of Ansel under the Child Support Act.

“He provided this support knowing that she was not his biological daughter. These factors weigh in favour of a step-declaration being made,” Judge Manuel said.

*Names in this story have been changed and are per the Family Court Decision published online.