Rebel Wilson opens up about first week of motherhood: 'A total life change'

R﻿ebel Wilson has shared an update to fans on her first week of being mum to daughter Royce.

Sharing a clip of herself assembling a baby swing for the newborn on Instagram, the Australian actress said she was 'crushing mumhood', having managed to assemble the device.

Wilson, 42, surprised the world last week by sharing the news she had become a mum, after welcoming her daughter via a surrogate.

"One week of motherhood is done, it's been a total life change. I'm not looking my most glamorous and I've been learning how to change diapers, how to feed the baby and I'm so lucky I have amazing help in my amazing partner Ramona," Wilson updated fans.

READ MORE:

* Rebel Wilson says it was 'devastating' when she discovered she had no viable embryos

* Friends star Jennifer Aniston reveals journey with IVF, trying to get pregnant: 'It was really hard'

* Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson welcomes a baby girl via surrogacy



The Pitch Perfect star also shared she had some professional help to ease her into the role.

"And I have an awesome baby nanny, who was recommended by my buddy James Corden," she continued.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Rebel Wilson welcomed baby girl, Royce a week ago.

"Thank you for all the love for baby Roycie, she's doing amazing. She's a tiny little thing but is doing amazing and is healthy and awesome and such a chilled baby, actually. It's been really cool to get to know her."

Announcing the news last week, Wilson said she was 'beyond proud'. ﻿

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care," she said.

"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable.

"I am learning quickly… much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

﻿Wilson and partner Agruma also celebrated Royce's upcoming birth with close friends at a secret baby shower last month.

In photos posted by Agruma, Wilson, dressed in a pink dress, beams as she's joined by friends to share her joy at the event, which featured balloons, teddy bears and a lavish dessert table.

This story originally appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.