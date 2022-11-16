Aussie influencer horrified by barrage of comments over her choice to be child-free

An Australian swimwear designer and influencer has received a barrage of comments, many of them abusive, after opening up about her decision not to have children.

Karina Irby, 32 from the Gold Coast, shared some of the 'horrifying' responses she received after announcing that she and her husband are 'child-free and happy'.

"I opened up about our choice to be child-free on my Stories yesterday… and, well, whoa!" she wrote in an Instagram post to her 1.2 million followers.

"These are just a small handful of comments that people were sending to me."

Alongside a photo of Irby and her husband, Ryan Jones, the owner of 'Moana Swimwear' highlighted a selection of the brazen comments, including:

"You'll grow up one day. Stop posting your a-- on Instagram and want to be a good mum.""Women are here to reproduce. So stop with your opinions and just reproduce.""﻿As I person who can't have kids, I'm offended to hear you want to be childless. It's a blessing.""No kids? Lol you'll change your mind!"

Irby continued her heartfelt post by sharing more about her decision and urging commenters to be more accepting and open-minded.

"I love nothing more than seeing happy parents loving their children and their choices in life. Just as I love and respect those who decide not to take that path. And it honestly breaks my heart to see and hear those people who desperately want to have children, be unable to," she wrote, acknowledging those women who may be struggling to conceive.

"However, just because I might have the ability to be a parent, doesn't mean that I have an obligation. You understand that, right?"

"The stigma around the choice to be child-free needs to be turned around," she concluded.

"Being child-free by choice does not make your life any less meaningful than a couple who have chosen to have children or those who wish to reproduce."

Irby's followers were outraged by the comments, and thousands of people quickly flooded the post with support for her decision.

"What is wrong with people?! Your body, your relationship, your choice. Not everybody wants to be a mother, and in this world, who can blame them? Can't people just be nice?" said one.

"'Women are here to reproduce' … is that all we're here for? These comments make me want to EXPLODE. I literally cannot even express in words how much this pisses me off!

Many other women who have chosen to be child-free shared their own experiences, thanking Irby for speaking out about the issue.﻿

"Good on you for speaking out about this. I've known since I was 15 that I'll never have children because that's not the life I want... This is my choice. This is your choice. Respect it. So thank you for using your platform to bring awareness to this topic and for making me feel less alone in my choice to not have children," shared one woman.

"Nothing sets people off like women saying they don't want kids," declared another. "This is why I stopped telling people I don't want kids, too many unwanted opinions thrown at me."

"I am horrified that people think this way!? And voice it? It is your body, your life and your choice how you live it. Having a uterus doesn't mean you are obligated to fill it with a human. Wild."

It's not the first time the popular bikini model has called out her trolls, having previously faced bullying and cruel comments for her body-positive posts.

