The rise of beige parenting: Influencer mums have decided colour is banned

Emily Writes is an author and mum of two.

OPINION: As Christmas nears closer, it feels as if Instagram mum influencers are on another planet – a beige one.

They’re encouraging us to spend hundreds of dollars on the latest tan alpaca fur baby rattle, avoiding brightly coloured plastic toys at all costs.

When I had my baby ten years ago, we weren’t afraid of colour. Somewhere along the way, a huge handful of (let’s be honest – ultra rich) mums have decided colour is banned.

Baby Quinoa or Baby Bear have interchangeable nurseries now - all shades must be chosen from an incredibly restricted colour palette: fawn, nude, sand, oatmeal or tan. Sheets? Cream cotton or white linen. Monogrammed wool blanket. Baskets filled with wooden toys – natural. Always natural. On the wall a stylish Q or B. Maybe some dried flowers but don’t go overboard. Tiny white Chuck Taylors on a bookcase filled artfully with the Little Dreamers book series. A wicker pram filled with those cinnamon coloured specific bunnies that cost $98 and are somehow in perfect condition despite spending all their time with a toddler. A wooden play gym. One perfect camel rug. All natural. All... beige.

When I saw an influencer with beige plastic balls and a taupe soft-play kit I thought I’d somehow accidentally taken Tramadol with my morning coffee. Birthday parties with balloon arches that look like intestines are now the norm online.

If your kid’s birthday party was at Laserforce with banana cake, it’s easy to feel like you’re somehow failing your child by not ensuring their lives are aesthetically pleasing for the ‘gram. The pressure to have a beautiful, albeit barely functional, nursery or child’s bedroom plus a toy room (do any of these people rent?) feels like it’s increasing.

What is behind the beige invasion? Influencer culture and their status anxiety. There’s no faster way to say “I’m rich” than to dress your child only in cream and eggshell and stick them on a white couch. With wealth comes an ease of life that is tantalising to watch online. The beige aesthetic is about saying your parenting experience is clean and pure. It’s separation for idolisation.

The beige influencer mum is saying - I don’t struggle like those other mums with their messy hair at the school gate and their Warehouse (ugh) tracksuit pants, sweating from racing from their job where their boss gave them assholes for leaving early. She’s in Aimn #spon, with her Woop or Hello Fresh salads ready to go, hair freshly blow-waved #gifted, having just finished a two hour F45 workout #team.

Hidden from view is the support network of daycare, which is not aesthetic if you’re trying to show you can do it all without breaking a sweat. The night nanny and sleep consultant are de rigueur obviously, but the fact that Lil Noa continued waking up regularly long after the sponsored consult is not shown. Sickness and disability are never shown – even in a pandemic, where we see influencers attending each other’s parties then *cough* is that Covid-19? Shhhh! Don’t tell anyone.

The Beige influencer doesn’t look tired because she’s always got a filter on. She might say her skincare routine is Jeuneora #Sp but it’s really botox and fillers.

It’s an unrelenting unreality and the pushback is coming. The demand for realism in parenting has always been there. Parents have always wanted to connect and feel like they’re not alone. They want to build communities and build their villages. Social media as often as it gets in the way, is also a powerful facilitator of that.

Being sometimes exhausted, sometimes overwhelmed, sometimes over-it is a norm of parenting. It’s part of it. Parenting is joyful and beautiful and also shitty and tiring. It’s funny and messy. It’s not perfect and clean. It’s not meant to be anyway. And the sooner we understand that, and remove the expectations put on us to be picture perfect – the happier we’ll be.

You can’t beige-wash that, no matter how hard you try.