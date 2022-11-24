Tāmati Coffey and his partner Tim Smtih 'can't wait' for second baby

Labour MP Tāmati Coffey says he and his partner Tim Smith can’t wait for the arrival of their baby daughter.

Coffey announced they were expecting a second child in March.

Their first child, Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey, was born in 2019.

He was delivered via surrogate, and Coffey, in a post on Thursday, thanked their “surrogate Wonder Woman” for helping their whānau grow.

”We can’t wait,” he said.

Coffey and Smith have been together for over a decade and had a civil union in 2011.

Coffey first became a household name in 2004, when he joined the What Now presenting team.

He worked in broadcasting for many years, before joining the Labour Party and was elected in 2017. He served a term as MP for Waiariki before losing the seat, and being re-elected via the list in 2020.