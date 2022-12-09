Pregnancy Diaries: 'I hid my pregnancy for months so men at work wouldn't see me as weak'

Ever wonder if other women experience pregnancy the same way you do? Now is your chance to find out. Our new series, Pregnancy Diaries, is all about sharing real women's true pregnancy stories – the highs, the lows, the hilarious and the shocking from conception all the way to birth.

In this diary entry, mum and CEO Carly Woods reveals why she hid her pregnancy for months, so men in her field wouldn't see it as a 'weakness'.

"I always think that I bite off more than I can chew, so I thought, why not just add a baby into the mix? I'm 38, always wanted a family and I met my now-husband during the pandemic, so everything moved quite quickly. Obviously the baby was the next step.

On our honeymoon, we got pregnant, and I had a miscarriage. That was about nine months prior to me getting pregnant again, so in my brain was like, 'I can do this'. First-time miscarriages happen all the time, not that people talk about them all the time, but I got to the point where I was telling everybody.

I think that it's good to voice that sort of stuff, especially with the people you work with because everyone hides it a little bit. I'm very upfront with everything and running a company, I already had a baby – which is the company.

When it came around the second time I fell pregnant, I knew I needed to make sure that I looked after myself. I wasn't going to tell people at work the second time around because I just wanted to make sure that I got to a certain point in the pregnancy first.

Nine Most of Carly Woods' clients and staff had no clue she was expecting.

Also, being a leader of a company, you are the one that finds the solutions for everything. You're the one that people go to, you are the one that keeps everything calm, and as soon as you say 'baby' everyone starts freaking out. Because if I'm not there, what's going to happen to the company? So I kept my pregnancy hidden.

For the first 15 weeks I was really sick, I also got Covid, and I was in hospital on the ninth day just because I was still really unwell. Then it went into morning sickness and all I could eat was watermelon. On Zoom meetings I would just turn the video off and be sick in a bucket next to me, then turn it back on. No one even knew.

If I was having meetings or going out and seeing people, I would wear big jumpers to hide my belly. I actually had a meeting at eight and a half months and I wore something loose and hid my bump under the table because I wanted them to take me seriously. I was quite big at that point, but they didn't notice!

I have always been in a male-dominated world, so being taken seriously, especially as a female, is really hard at the best of times. Everyone wants to catch you out. You've got to work 100% more than any man and I don't care who says otherwise, it's true. I've worked with men forever and they always think they're smarter than women.

The minute you put a baby into the mix, it's almost like you've gone down another level. They think, 'She's gonna be a mum now, and she's going to be off the ball'. But women who have babies and run companies really should get double the amount of praise.

Other companies and the providers we work with, I didn't want them to think they were going to have a little bit of leeway because I was pregnant. I thought about that constantly throughout the whole pregnancy; that if I let people know I was pregnant, they would literally see it as a weakness in me.

I was a high achiever, business woman and I took that route because as women, we feel we have to make a decision as to which one we want; a career or a family. I chose my career, but I had wanted this baby forever. Then I got to about six months in and realised I was so nervous about embracing it and talking about it that I was missing everything that I wanted forever.

I was missing embracing the feeling and talking about it because I didn't want to seem weak. It was really weird. I thought, 'Why am I missing all of this?' So it was hard for me, but I started to be a bit more open with my pregnancy, even with my staff. It was a really tough balancing act, but hiding it actually starts to wear on you after a while.

I worked all the way until I was overdue – I only really had one week where I just turned my emails off, and that was really hard for me. I'm still getting used to balancing motherhood and the business. I ended up sitting on the couch trying to jump onto a meeting at seven weeks postpartum and my son was screaming his face off. I still haven't taken any real time off.

You can say 'just go for it' and 'just be soft and flowery in the workplace all the time', but unfortunately there's still people out there, especially men, who will take advantage of that. It's very, very hard.

It doesn't matter what position you are in at work, it always can be hard - but there's light at the end of the tunnel when your little one comes out, and they're so cute.

My advice to other mums with big careers is that you have to remain composed. Trust your gut instincts. If you feel like you have to be one person in the workplace, then go and embrace pregnancy with your family and your friends and your close ones, do that."

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.