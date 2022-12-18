Drop-offs on the hill: Life as a split family over Christmas

All I want for Christmas is… my kids.

This year, my daughters will spend Christmas with their father. Last year, they were with me, along with my partner and my extended family.

It’s one of the difficult and often unspoken aspects of Christmas for the estimated four in 10 families whose parents have split. Children are either shared like Christmas presents on one of the most significant days of our year - lunch with mum and dinner with dad - or they’ll do what my ex-husband and I have done for many years: spend alternate Christmas days with each parent and their stepparents.

How do I cope not having my daughters on one of the most special days of the year? Around August, I start to plan my alternate, without-kids Christmas Day. For me, there is nothing worse than spending Christmas Day alone, just with my partner and our dog, even though I love both of them.

Christmas Day is not real unless there are lots of adults and kids around. It harks back to my Christmases as a child. We typically gathered at one of my aunt’s houses in Hawke’s Bay, with Mum’s six siblings and their broods of children. The sun usually baked down. It didn’t matter what we ate - sometimes it was coleslaw from a bag and cold ham - but the point was our Christmas Day was jammed with adults and kids. No-one was divorced so all the cousins were there with my aunts and uncles, pulling presents out from under the tree and ripping into them.

When I had my first daughter 22 years ago, I imagined I would celebrate every Christmas Day with my children. It is inconceivable when you’re starting a family that one day it might all break up.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Grief coach Sarah Robb started Christmas Connection to help people struggling through the festive period. Messages are written on wooden Christmas decoration and burnt on Christmas Eve, so they can be passed over to loved ones in spirit.

My daughters’ father and I split 12 years ago. The first Christmas was the hardest.

The girls were with me on that first Christmas Eve, which is always the highlight of the Christmas period, when I got the chance to hear their shrieks as they opened their gifts while it was still dark outside.

Ask any divorced parent if they have the choice which night they want their kids - Christmas Eve or Christmas night - and most would choose Christmas Eve. That way, you wake up in the morning and watch their gleeful faces as they rip their presents open, pull toys out of stockings and check Santa drank his beer and the reindeer ate their carrots.

After that first Christmas Eve on our own, I spent the morning with the girls, dreading the midday handover. My ex was in the Wairarapa while I lived in our family home. Just after 11am, I piled the girls in the car with their overnight bags and Christmas gifts which still smelt of fresh paper. We snaked up Rimutaka Hill, behind a stream of cars and horse trucks heading for the Wairarapa. At the top, on the windswept crest of the hill with views over gorse and native bush, my ex-husband was parked up, waiting.

I remember that first Christmas Day like it was yesterday. My daughters jumped out of the car, excited to see their dad, and I handed them over like the only gifts I wanted to keep, fighting back tears as I drove back to Wellington.

Stuff “I piled the girls in the car with overnight bags and Christmas gifts, we snaked up Rimutaka Hill. At the top my ex was waiting.”

It has got easier over the years, as the girls have got older, but Christmas Day has never been the same since my divorce. My ex now lives elsewhere which means we physically can’t share the kids on Christmas Day because we made the choice that their day would be no fun if they spent half of it at the airport, being ferried back and forth between their parents’ homes.

On the year they’re with me, I make a point of making sure that they ring their Dad - and more recently, to video call him - at a time which suits him. On my Christmas days with our daughters, I get it that he is the one missing out so I try to ease that pain.

Kimberlee Sweeney relates. Talking by Zoom from Auckland, the divorce coach also alternates Christmas days with her ex. “Oh yes,’’ she nods, fighting tears as she talks about how difficult it is when she doesn’t have her daughter, when she feels the same ache as I do.

I ask her for tips about how to cope on the without-your-kid/s Christmas Day.

Sweeney coaches hundreds of clients and says Christmas Day can be one of the most challenging days of the year for divorced and separated parents. “Christmas days are never the same again and it’s about accepting that and creating new traditions and being flexible about change…’’

She advises parents to consult their children about what they want to do and how they wish to spend a Christmas Day.

In a blogpost, she writes: “What will make it a good Xmas day for your children? Consider them in your decision making. Do you want tired, grumpy and exhausted children for your half of Christmas day? Is it fun for them being ferried around town or country half the day? Are they better doing year about with them having a whole day with one parent one year and every second year the other? Or perhaps Christmas Day with Dad and a second Christmas Day with Mum on Boxing Day.’’

Sweeney also writes about the lead-up to Christmas, when newly divorced and separated people find themselves dropped off Christmas party lists or going to pre-Christmas functions alone, without a partner. I remember that time vividly. I didn’t feel particularly festive going to the girls’ dance and school break-ups on my own when I was dealing with a marriage break-up.

This year, my partner and I will spend Christmas Day with my father, my sister and her family in Christchurch. I planned this months ago, asking my sister with mild desperation: “What are you doing for Christmas?’’

Sweeney will also be in Christchurch with her daughter and her family. Divorced and separated parents will concur when we agree that is the best Christmas gift ever. She smiles. “It will actually feel like Christmas.’’