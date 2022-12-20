Why I’ve given up on the great Kiwi holiday (for now)

Serena Solomon is a freelance writer and mother of two small kids.

OPINION: As parents of a young child during Covid, we were desperate for a break and to feel the euphoria that travel created before kids. The solution: a four-day family holiday from Auckland to Mount Ruapehu with the bonus of Nana coming to help with our 18-month-old son.

But the whole thing was a disaster. The constant breaks on the way down to let our kid stretch his legs made for a long journey. The old-school accommodation with heaters at child-level kept our cortisol levels high (yes, a chubby little finger was seared). It rained almost the whole time. And the absolute definer of a new parent’s immediate happiness – sleep – was completely disrupted.

By day three, I just wanted to go home.

I’ve tried to make holidays work including a cruise (again, it’s the sleep disruption) and Disney World (an expensive experience he won’t remember.)

My conclusion is that taking young kids on holidays – say, those younger than five – is a waste of time and money, often leaving parents more stressed and depleted. Trips to see family and friends are not included under my travel ban.

Instead, the only holiday worth taking at this stage of my life is a solo one. I’ve done two of these micro-breaks with another one slated for the middle of the school holidays. I can attest that it is one of the few ways to reset from the mental load of planning five steps ahead, vigilantly watching for dangers and constantly entertaining.

Reconsidering how a young family does holidays isn’t a bad idea, according to Annette Henderson, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Auckland. Historically, a holiday was seen as a way to catch up on missed quality time, especially for busy parents who might be largely absent, either physically or emotionally, during daily life.

“This is not what we know supports optimal parenting,” she said, adding that the day-in-day-out grind of “consistent and responsive parenting” is key.

Different experiences are an important stimulant for cognitive and neurodevelopment as well as brain cells and thinking processes in young brains, Henderson said. “But they don’t need to do these grand trips,” she said. Going to a different beach one afternoon or an indoor playground on a rainy day is enough.

Autobiographical memory, like where a family holiday might be stored, doesn’t kick in until about age five, Henderson said. At around age seven, kids typically experience a big change in how they see the world, setting them up to better enjoy and process a trip that exposes them to different cultures.

Then there’s the $150 a week or $8000 a year an average New Zealand household drops on travel and accommodation each year, according to the most recent data from Stats NZ.

At a time of high inflation and gathering economic clouds, financial stress is high on the agenda for families. “It is one of the biggest stressors for parents and children undoubtedly react to parent stress whether it is work, financial or relationship stress,” said Dr Hiran Thabrew, a child psychiatrist and paediatrician at the University of Auckland.

After the last three years of broken plans due to Covid, spending time with the wider whanau will be more important than ever, Thabrew said. It could be a cheaper alternative to seven nights at a holiday park during peak season. However, “it can come with its own unique stressors,” he said.

After I take my kids on a few amazing day trips this summer, there will be money in the budget for my and my husband’s solo trips. As Henderson said if my emotional bucket is full, that’s more I can pour out on my kids.

But as Wellington-based psychologist Jacqui Maguire points out, time away from children isn’t enjoyable for every parent. “For some parents, it would be very stressful but for other parents, it would be a great break,” she said.

Fair enough. Instead, how about taking a few days off work or caregiving while the kids are at school? Go back to bed after drop off, take in a midday movie or instigate unscheduled sex with your partner. Whatever fills your bucket.

I will leave you with a recent and fantastic trip I took my kids on to the exotic place of... Birkenhead Point, a suburb five minutes north of Auckland’s Harbour Bridge.

My husband headed off for a bucket-filling weekend away with some mates while I spent the night at a friend’s house. Both sets of kids are the same age so they entertained each other and mine were thrilled to play with someone else’s toys.

There was a trampoline, a sprinkler, some afternoon ice blocks on the deck, dinner at McDonald’s and waffles for breakfast. While our exhausted children slept, my friend and I caught up over a glass of wine.

That won’t always be the perfect trip away, but for right now it is. And now my husband is in the child-minding red, which I will cash in for my next solo trip.