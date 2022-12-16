Experts predict what the most popular baby names will be in 2023

Emily Brookes is Stuff’s food editor. She also writes about culture and pop culture and has written more about baby names than even she would have believed possible.

COMMENT: You know that feeling when something very niche you’ve loved for a long time suddenly becomes popular? A TV show few others have discovered, say, or a film or a musician. It’s a mix of vindication – see! I have great taste! finally the world has caught up with me! – and disappointment, because now it won’t just be yours any more.

That, stupidly, was how I felt when my Facebook algorithm, which knows I have a borderline unhealthy obsession with baby names, served me up a Huffington Post article that interviewed several experts about what they are tipping as the emerging popular names for 2023 – and my daughter’s was on it.

My daughter, for the record (which arguably is precisely why you give your child a name), is called Romy. It’s a name that Nameberry co-founder and one of my personal heroes, Pamela Redmond, told HuffPo she expected to see rise in popularity, based on the fact that similar names (Roman, Remy, Rory) had seen spikes over the last few years.

“Plus, it’s very chic in France and other European countries,” she added, and in fact when my husband and I chose this name for our daughter we lived and had for many years in France, which also explains why we pronounce it to rhyme with Tommy and not foamy.

(Had we realised, which we didn't, that most Kiwis would say Rome-ie and not Romm-ie we might have spelt it with two m’s but, as the natives of my onetime adopted country may say, c'est la vie.)

I want to be clear that we did not choose Romy for its uniqueness; indeed, our son’s name, Samuel or Sam, is perennially popular.

But Sam’s name is a family one: In keeping with my Ashkenzi Jewish heritage, which superstitiously sees it as bad luck to name children after the living, but an honour to name them after the dead, I gave him the Anglicised version of my late father’s Hebrew name, Shmuel.

On the other hand Romy – a name we first encountered on the lead singer of English indie band The xx – was one we chose just because we liked it. And I do like that it’s quirky and kind of spunky; people often comment on how much they like it and because like most of us I enjoy having my tastes and decisions validated I like that, too.

This of course is precisely how names become popular: parents choose them because they’re unusual and then other parents hear them and like that they’re unusual and then one day, they aren’t at all unusual any more.

So am I slightly disheartened to hear Romy being touted as a name of burgeoning popularity? Yes. Am I also aware that this is a silly thing to be expending brain power on and that I possibly need to take “celebrity baby name” off my Google alerts? Oh absolutely, yes.

Still, before I give up my baby names obsession forever, here, as someone – ahem – six years ahead of the curve, are my thoughts on the names from the HuffPo list.

Billie

Two All Blacks have named their daughters Billie in recent years. Billie Lourde is an increasingly popular actress. Billie Eilish is basically queen of the universe at this point. On the rise for sure.

Felicity

Objectively nice but the late 90s/early 2000s series has ruined it for me. Sorry.

Wednesday

And that’s how you can tell they wrote this yesterday.

If Nicole Kidman naming her kid Sunday didn't push that name into the top 10 I can’t see this one experiencing much more than a nominal spike, either.

Evander

Ok, I get where Baby Name Sunday founder Heidi Prunkl was coming from here. Evan is a perennial. Alexander is a perennial. Van has been on the rise for a number of years. Evander makes logical sense.

But for me and I suspect most of my generation it will always be synonymous with Mike Tyson taking a mouthful out of someone’s ear and is therefore a huge nope.

Ezra

I love this name.

I absolutely believe that a lot of new parents will be inspired by this Disney character.

Mirabel

Raya was the fastest-rising girls name in the US last year. Enough said.

Romy

My feelings are well known.

Dutton

Thanks to Yellowstone, the next big last-name-as-first-name trend.

Tallulah

With all due respect to Demi Moore and Bruce Willis – I just can't.

Wilder

Acceptable only in direct tribute to Gene.

Renley

I have literally never heard of this name – which probably makes it a good choice if you want something unusual.

Ozzy

If you really want to, I salute you. I think.

Graham

I am obsessed with the idea this name might come back. If Graham can do it, then what’s next: Herbert? Murgatroyd? Reginald? Karen???

What this shows is that in names as in clothes, fashion is cyclic. So one day, Romy won’t be popular any more.