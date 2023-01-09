New Zealand's most popular baby names for 2022

While some baby names may already be going extinct, others will be inescapable in schools and workplaces throughout the country in 20 years.

Oliver and Isla have once again topped the list of NZ’s most popular baby names for 2022 after coming out in first and second respectively in 2021.

Perhaps the Gen A answer to the frequently heard Michael’s and John’s, this is Oliver’s 10th consecutive win as the top baby name for Kiwi boys since debuting on the list in 2013, beating out Noah and Leo in second and third place. Jack was fourth.

Isla has been popular since 2016, rating in the top three since then. Amelia and Charlotte were the second and third most popular names in 2022, with Mila fourth and Lily fifth.

In gender neutral names, Riley was the most popular in 2022.

The Department of Internal Affairs has delayed its list for the top Māori names of 2022, and will instead release them around Matariki in July.

The top baby names of the past 12 months every year are identified through data gathered by SmartStart.