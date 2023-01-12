King the most declined name in NZ for 14th year in a row

‘King’ has been the most declined name in New Zealand since 2009. (File photo)

Royal names are once again on the chopping block, according to the list of declined baby names in New Zealand for 2022.

King has been the top declined name in New Zealand since 2009.

A total of 13 new names are included on the latest declined list. Among these names are Biship, King-Kelly, Rhoyal, Saynt and Hosea-King.

“There are guidelines in place to ensure that names don’t cause offence, are a reasonable length and don’t represent an official title or rank,” said Jeff Montgomery, Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages.

Did your baby's name get declined? Email us at lifestyle@stuff.co.nz

Names that do not meet the criteria can be reviewed by the Registrar-General on a case-by-case basis.

In the instance that a baby’s name is reviewed, you are given the opportunity to present the reasoning for the name.

The significance of a name to the family is considered on balance with how the name may be perceived by the public, and the Department’s obligations under the relevant legislation.

To ensure you can register your baby’s name, avoid using official titles, numeric characters or symbols – like a backslash or punctuation mark – and swear words. Also, keep the name under seventy characters.

List of names rejected by the Registrar-General in 2022: