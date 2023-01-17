'I won't be around when he's 50': David Foster on the reality of fatherhood at 73

Canadian musician and super producer David Foster has spoken about the reality of raising a toddler later in life, admitting it has exposed a skill he didn't possess in his youth.

The 16-time Grammy winner, 73, is a father-of-six after welcoming son Rennie with wife Katharine McPhee in 2021.

Foster has five adult daughters from previous relationships and seven grandchildren.

"At this point in my life, it's different again," Foster said about fatherhood during a recent event at the Music Center in Los Angeles.

He stressed "different" didn't mean no better, no worse.

"I still work, I'm still gone a lot, but maybe the time is a little more precious to me because I’ve got more runway behind me than I have ahead of me now," he said.

Instagram David Foster and wife Katharine McPhee.

He admitted being a parent of a toddler at his age requires patience, a skill, he says, that was missing when raising his daughters.

"I was not patient when I was young. I was arrogant and just on the move," he says.

Addressing the reality of age, Foster also believes he can offer one thing to his son - wisdom.﻿

"Even though I won't be around when he's 50 or 40, even, or 30 maybe. I think I can offer him wisdom from my 72 years on the planet," he said.

"And maybe that's not a bad trade-off. I hope so."

Instagram David Foster and wife Katharine McPhee are parents to a toddler.

The Canadian music mogul married McPhee, 37, an American Idol alum, in 2019.

Foster said he was well aware of talk around his 35-year age gap with his wife, but he does not care.

"People always make the reference with Kat and I with the age difference, but I've always said there's so many things that can bring a marriage down, and age difference is just one of them," he said.

"There's so many things that can go wrong. We think we have it pretty together."

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.