What's it really like having a high-powered job - and little kids?

The prime minister says she's looking forward to being there when Neve starts school and is ready to marry Clarke Gayford.

While many people may have been taken aback by the shock announcement that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will step down from her role in the coming weeks, some New Zealanders tasked with running large organisations understand the difficulty of balancing work and young families.

As Ardern prepares to focus more on family, Stuff spoke to high-profile CEOs about the pressures of raising young children while in the job, and just how they managed to juggle work-life balance.

‘They would text me in the morning and say ‘did you know it’s pirate day?’

Josephine Gagan – Chairperson NZ Health Group LTD

Jospehine Gagan founded Geneva Healthcare in 1996, and had two children while in the CEO role. For the first, born in 2002 she took no time off work – a decision she regretted. She took a few months off when the second was born in 2005.

“Its difficult because it is a juggling act. You either feel guilty because you're not spending enough time with the kids and too much on work or [the opposite],” she says.

Gagan got through balancing work and family with a professional nanny and with support of other school mums who became good friends.

“They would text me in the morning and say, ‘did you know it’s pirate day or shared lunch day?’ and I’d be, ‘oh shit’.”

She also made it a point to dedicate after-work time to her family.

“We always sat down for dinner,” she said.

Supplied Josephine Gagan was CEO of her company Geneva Healthcare when she had her children in 2002 and 2005.

“When they were in bed, that’s when I would finish my work day. You need to make sure you’ve got equal priorities and try not to compromise on that.”

Taking time off for school holidays was also key.

“That’s good for work, good for you and good for the family. And being quite tough about that. It’s easy to slip back into working.”

‘It became absolutely critical to make family time a business appointment’

Brent Impey – Former NZ Rugby Chairman

Impey was CEO of Independent Broadcasting LTD when his children were 5, 4 and 1 and was Mediaworks CEO when they were 13, 12 and 10. When it came to juggling work and family, Impey said it became “absolutely critical to make family time like a business appointment”.

“I coached the kids at rugby and cricket and I had to make sure coaching times were in the diary ... so nothing could change it. There were times it was really difficult, but it was the only way I could manage it,” he said.

Supplied Brent Impey - Former CEO of Mediaworks and Chairperson of NZ Rugby says he could not protect his children from high profile media stories involving his name.

With a number of Impey’s roles having a public profile, he said he realised he “couldn’t protect them from it” when it came to news stories or backlash from high-profile events.

“If something bad happened I couldn’t protect them ... because you’ve got a surname that’s recognisable.”

Work-life balance became easier as Impey got older, but was difficult when he was younger and “working 24/7”.

“I was engaged in family life, but I wasn’t really there mentally. The family brought that up from time to time, ‘Dad you’re not really listening’.”

“To try and overcome that one ... I’d [play music] loud in the car on the way home, so I’d break away from work fully. So I wasn’t constantly on the phone and arriving home fully in work mode.”

‘If your kids really need you nothing else matters’

Nikki Clarke – CEO and founder Cadenshae

Supplied Nikki Clarke, founder and CEO of Cadenshae has great support at home and also from her team at work.

Clarke had two young children when her maternity activewear company started “taking off”. She now has five children, aged 9, 7, 6 ,4 and 2.

“It is a juggle,” she said of making it work.

“It’s the teamwork I think. Having a partner or a husband [or other support] that understands and can be there to help pick up the pieces and do what you can’t do, because you can’t always be available.”

For Clarke, her priority is being the “best Mum” over the best businessperson. She is not much of a “routine” person, and tends to roll with the day as it comes.

“I’m kind of always on [with work], but I’ve learnt to realise that things can wait until tomorrow ... if the kids need something or want something ... they don’t care about those other things.”

Luckily for Clarke, her business caters primarily to parents or soon-to-be parents. Her out-of-office reply explains she is likely dealing with nappies and motherhood, but she knows in many industries that “would not fly”.

While the customer is always a priority with business, Clarke said she makes it work with Cadenshae.

“I think not only having your home team, but your team within your company, and what you’ve built - your ethos and values and who you’ve got around you - make that happen. So it’s probably teamwork on both sides.”

“I think it’s just making that time and ... knowing if your kids really need you, nothing else matters.”