My teen is vaping – what should I say? 3 expert tips on how to approach 'the talk'

Joe Eccleton, principal at Christchurch's Cashmere High School - Te iringa o Kahukura, says vaping in schools is a community problem and needs the support of the parents to help stop it. (First published May 23, 2021)

Joshua Trigg is a research fellow in public health and Billie Bonevski a professor of public health, both at Flinders University.

ANALYSIS: You’ve dropped your daughter off at her friend’s house and while cleaning the car, you find what looks like a USB drive on the passenger seat. It’s a disposable vape.

You’ve seen the news. Vapes or e-cigarettes are harmful yet increasingly popular with people her age.

You call to ask if the vape’s hers. It is and she’s been vaping occasionally for a few weeks. You say you’ll talk about it later. But what will you actually say?

READ MORE:

* Call for anti-vaping school campaign to stem rise in teens vaping

* Vaping surging in NZ teens with one-in-five using e-cigarettes daily

* Vaping problem in schools at 'almost epidemic proportions'



Know your facts

It’s important to be across accurate and up-to-date information about vaping by accessing evidence-based resources for parents and carers.

A common theme across such resources is to bring home the reality of vaping in terms of how many teens are actually doing it, what current health evidence shows, and why it’s more than just media coverage of incidents at schools.

In a nutshell, vapes are easy to access, teen vaping is common and it’s becoming normalised in this age group.

Our own unpublished research with young people aged 16-26 provides some insights. We’ve heard vaping called a “clean alternative” to smoking (it’s not), and a “social activity” at school or parties. One young participant has seen others “nic sick”, or nauseous from vaped nicotine.

Unsplash There’s mounting evidence pointing to physical health harms and unknown mental health risks from vaping (file photo).

There’s mounting evidence pointing to physical health harms and unknown mental health risks from vaping.

There’s no reason for a teen to be vaping, even if adults might take this approach in quitting smoking. Many vapes contain nicotine, whatever the label says, with the potential for dependence or addiction.

Listen more than speak

It might be tempting to deliver a lecture on the dangers of vaping. But conversations are more likely to be effective if they are clear, open, and constructive, with thought about how to focus on discussing health harms.

STUFF Where does this claim come from, and does it stack up?

So use some of these tips, based on ones from the Australian Alcohol and Drug Foundation:

Approach the conversation calmly, during a shared activity, such as walking the dog.

Consider questions your teen may ask, and how you want to respond.

Don’t assume, avoid accusations, show trust.

No judging; really listen to their perspective (listen more than speak) and respect they have a different and unique worldview and opinions. Understand their social life and create an environment where they can discuss this with you.

Don’t exaggerate, just stick to the facts. Remember, your teen may have already received vaping and health resources from school and be aware of the health impacts and uncertainties about long-term health risks of vaping.

Tailor your discussion based on whether your teen vapes occasionally, is addicted and/or wants support to quit.

Respect their privacy

Show that their health is your focus.

Hingyi Khong/Stuff Services that traditionally provide counselling for people wanting to stop smoking, are increasingly receiving calls from teens struggling with vaping-related nicotine dependence.

Support quitting

But what if it’s gone beyond trying vaping, and your teen feels they have a dependency or addiction?

Services such as Quitline, which traditionally provide counselling for people wanting to stop smoking, are increasingly receiving calls from teens struggling with vaping-related nicotine dependence.

Parents can also call Quitline to plan the conversation with a teenager about vaping. They can also contact a GP to help their teen treat nicotine dependence and related effects.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.