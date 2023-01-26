Back to school: How do you know when your child is ready to get to school alone?

Auckland Transport's Ready Steady Go! program is designed to teach Year 5 and 6 students about healthier, safer, active ways of getting to school.

As you get ready for your child to head back to school for the year, how can you know when your child is ready to get there on their own, and how should you prepare them?

Observe their road safety knowledge

Auckland Transport community transport coordinator, Louise Cameron, says it is important to observe your child’s road safety knowledge, and ensure they understand where, and how, to cross roads.

Make sure your child instinctively chooses pedestrian crossings or “green man crossings” as a first choice.

In areas that don't have those options, watch that your child knows to look both ways and can safely judge the distance of oncoming cars.

But it is important your child knows to look for dangers when on the footpath as well, says Albany Primary School principal Maree Bathurst, who agrees it is vital to gauge your child’s safety instincts before letting them travel on their own.

She suggests walking with your child, but letting them take the lead. It is also important they know to look out for “sneaky driveways”, whether on foot, bike or scooter.

NZ Police has resources available on its website for parents and children to assist in teaching road safety.

Supplied Maree Bathurst says observing your child and their knowledge of road safety is the best way to gauge their readiness to walk to school on their own.

Know the route, and your area

Bathurst says the safety of the area you live in, as well as the distance between your home and the school also come into play.

“I would struggle with any [young] child walking completely on their own for any [long] distance,” she says.

It is important your child is familiar and confident with the best route between your home and the school, and knows not to deviate from the plan.

School holidays can be the perfect time to practice the route with your child, as the roads tend to be less busy.

It’s less about age and more about your child

Both Bathurst and Cameron agree you can’t put a specific age on a child being ready to travel to school on their own (although it is worth noting children under 14 should not be left at home unsupervised).

It largely comes down to knowing your child, their behaviour, maturity and confidence and making a judgement call based on that.

Supplied Walking school buses are a great way for your child to gain independence and confidence, while safely walking in a supervised group.

Set them up with buddies or a walking school bus

Bathurst says it can be incredibly helpful to get in touch with other parents and organise older children or groups for your child to travel with.

Alternatively, Cameron says joining walking school buses can be a great way for your child to become familiar with road safety and the route, while also making friends.

“The walking school bus is [teaching those skills] on a regular basis,” she says, adding that the groups are a great way for a child to build confidence in the safety of a group, and become more independent as they grow.

She suggests setting your child up with such a group early on, to get them in the habit of walking, and building confidence.

Cameron says most New Zealand cities have walking school bus programmes, just contact your local school or council for more info.

Supplied Louise Cameron, community transport coordinator for Auckland Transport says observing your child's instincts around crossing roads and looking out for cars is important before letting them go to school on their own.

How to handle the big day

Even after making the decision to allow your child to get themselves to school, Bathurst says actually letting them do it can be daunting.

She recommends checking if the school can contact you to confirm your child arrived, at least for the first couple of days.

She also recommends following your child at a distance for the first few days. If you stick a block behind, she says, you can keep an eye on the choices your child is making, while also allowing them independence of a solo walk.

“It's scary, but we have to have that confidence to let them go, otherwise we're going to be carrying their backpack for them forever”