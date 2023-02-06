Cost of Living: Meet the single mums who flat together to save costs

Samantha Best (right) and friend Lauren Robinson live together as two single mums to save money.

When best friends Samantha Best, 25, and Lauren Robinson, 26, found themselves raising their children as single mums, they made the decision to move in together, to help ease rapidly rising costs of living.

That move happened in May 2022, when Best, who split with her partner in 2021, moved to the Auckland suburb of Helensville from New Plymouth, where “rent prices were insane”.

At the time, she planned to move in with best friend Robinson and her partner. But when that couple also broke up, the two single mums, and friends since 2018, figured, why not move in together anyway?

Now Robinson’s 6-year-old daughter Haidyn​ shares a room with Best’s 4-year-old son Kaelin​.

“It didn’t seem any different to flatting, just two kids came along with us,” says Best.

READ MORE:

* The mother of all jobs: The reality of being a single mum

* Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle is 'missed deeply' on 2nd anniversary of his death

* Solo mothers going without so they can feed their children



The kids keep each other entertained but also, “bicker like there’s no tomorrow”, so they definitely act like brother and sister, Robinson laughs.

“They’re friends, but siblings at the same time,” says Best.

They have realised the growing children have their own interests and would do well with their own “safe space”, so the friends are currently looking for a bigger flat, which will allow the children to have a room each.

When it comes time to move out of the current place, though, the two single mums have every intention of sticking together, sharing costs and life’s ups and down as single mums of young children.

Supplied Samantha Best and son Kaelin.

Ultimately, the move in together was a cost-saving measure, and with all expenses shared, including broadband, groceries and even the household chores (Robinson primarily cooks while Best who “isn’t the best cook” takes cleaning duties), the money they’re saving is huge, says Best. She would be in a far worse situation if she were living on her own.

“It's hard to put a figure on it, but I wouldn’t have a savings account,” she says.

What Best really loves about the household is the adult company.

She admits being a single mum can be a lonely experience, especially given her own circumstances of moving to Auckland and not really having any friends in town.

“Honestly, I couldn't imagine living by myself – how lonely it would be,” she says.

“We’ll have a wine at night if someone’s feeling down, it’s someone to cry to. It’s so nice having the constant company. Living on my own would have been so incredibly lonely.”

Supplied Lauren Robinson and daughter Haidyn.

Both mums say living with the other’s child is a bit like being a step-parent. They both take disciplinary roles when needed, too. At least for the basic stuff like “don’t stand on the table” or “don’t hit”.

“At first we were trying to figure out each other’s boundaries, but now we basically parent them both,” says Best.

The major disciplining comes down to each specific parent, but the pair are lucky they have “similar morals” when it comes to how the kids are brought up, says Robinson.

As for the dads? Both see the kids regularly and co-parent well, says Best. The spend plenty of weekends with the kids, and the big decisions are made together.

Both Best and Robinson had their children at 20, and “grew apart” from their partners, says Robinson.

Both have considered what will happen if someone starts a relationship that gets serious. They’re pretty adamant they’ll always be living close to each other, regardless.

“The boyfriend can move in if she gets one, otherwise she’s moving next door,” Robinson laughs.

Do you have an interesting parenting story? Email us: lifeandstyle@stuff.co.nz