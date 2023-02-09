'Forest fire chic': Couple slammed for 'dangerous' gender reveal

A﻿ couple have been slammed for their dangerous gender reveal, which had the potential to spark a forest fire.

Uploading the now-viral clip to TikTok, the couple filmed themselves and their two daughters standing in front of a light up sign spelling 'Oh Baby'.

The couple then let off fireworks, a pink smoke bomb and pink confetti beneath a group of trees.

Originally uploaded in December, it has recently gone viral and notched up more than 21 million views.﻿

But while the couple were elated to learn they were expecting another girl, many on TikTok were less impressed, slamming them for the potentially hazardous event.

"This could have been gone wrong in so many levels," said one. "So dangerous," agreed another.

"Forest fire chic," one sarcastically added.

In second clip from the party, they showed guests dressed in either pink or blue, drinking blue or pink coloured drinks, asking them what they thought the couple were having.

But not all of their followers were against the elaborate reveal.

"Okay, you win. That's the best gender reveal I've seen," said one. "If this isn't the most grand gender reveal, [I don't know] what is," said another.

In 2018 a couple in the US started a 47,000-acre wildfire which took close to 800 firefighters to extinguish and caused $11.3 million in damage in a gender-reveal-gone wrong.

The expectant dad, Dennis Dickey, shot a target filled with Tannerite, an explosive substance that detonates when shot by a firearm to reveal they were expecting a boy.

Unfortunately for Dickey, it sparked a fire which spread to the Coronado National Forest﻿, sparking the emergency.

Another couple sparked a wildfire fire in California which left one firefighter dead in 2020 after letting off a smoke bomb.

This story was originally published on 9 Honey and is republished with permission.