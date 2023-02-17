Brazilian TV star gives birth at 56 after conceiving naturally

A﻿ Brazilian TV star with a massive following in South America has given birth to a baby boy at 56.

Claudia Raia, who is a household name in her homeland, took to her Instagram account this week to inform her 8.6 million followers of the safe arrival of baby Luca, who she says was conceived naturally after a previous IVF attempt failed.

"Luca arrived lighting up Saturday night!" she wrote, alongside an image of herself and her partner Jarbas Homem de Mello, with the newborn after what appeared to be a Caesarean birth.

"He arrived here on February 11th, already claiming his space," she continued.

"We made it through. The world has since gotten a new colour for our family. We are overflowing with happiness and love! Welcome, Luca!"

The actress also gave "a very special thank you" to the maternity hospital where Luca was born.

Raia, an actress, singer, dancer and stage producer who shot to fame in 1985 when she first began appearing on a Brazilian prime-time TV show, and has gone on to enjoy a long career, announced last September she was pregnant at 55.

﻿Luca is her third child – she has two older children from one of her previous marriages. He is the first child for her partner.

She told a media outlet last year she thought a doctor was 'really crazy' when she suggested she take a pregnancy test.

According to a story on Portugal Posts English, ﻿Raia gave an interview with Brazilian TV show Fantastic in which she spoke about her pregnancy.

She said she and her partner of 12 years had been talking about having a child together for at least a decade.

Raia said she decided to freeze her eggs at 48, but was told she had started menopause at 50. In 2021, they decided to try for a baby via IVF but no embryos formed so she decided 'it wasn't supposed to be'.

However, a doctor later told her she had started ovulating again and should take care 'not to get pregnant'.

Thinking her "55-year-old eggs aren't good for much" she went on a trip with her children, where she did "everything normal" before returning to her doctor, who ordered a pregnancy test.

"I thought, 'She's really crazy'," before learning she was in fact "almost three months" pregnant.

She said she faced criticism from some people after announcing the pregnancy, and implored women to "please have more empathy."

"Let people have children when they want to, let them get pregnant when they want to get pregnant," she said.

"Of course, it's rare to get pregnant at this age, but it does exist."

Since then, they have been excitedly awaiting the birth of their first child together, even sharing a video of the baby's nursery on Instagram, and posing for the cover of Casa Vogue Brasil﻿.

Hollywood actress Hilary Swankannounced last year she is pregnant with twins at 48 while Aussie actress Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her first child, who was carried by a surrogate, when she was 42.﻿

According to the Older Mothers in Australia Report 2019, which was released in 2021, 86 women over the age of 50 gave birth that year.

The same report found the rate of women aged 40–44 giving birth had almost doubled since 1999, while the rate of women aged 45–49 giving birth quadrupled in the same period.

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.