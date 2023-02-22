Number of Kiwi teenagers having babies has halved in the past decade

Stats NZ says the decreasing number of teenage births coincides with improved education and access to contraception. (File photo)

The number of teenagers giving birth in Aotearoa has more than halved in the past decade, new government statistics show.

Figures released by Stats NZ on Tuesday show in 2022, there were 1719​ births registered to teenage people (those under the age of 20) – accounting for about one in every 34​ births that year.

In 2012, there were 3786​ births registered to teenage mothers: roughly one in 16​ births that year.

An expert has linked the decrease to increased access to contraceptives and greater education.

For every 1000 women in New Zealand aged 15-19, there were 11​ births in 2022 – down from 25​ in 2012, a decrease of 55%.

Teenage births peaked in 1972​, with 9150​ teenage women giving birth that year, accounting for about one in every seven​ births.

This was two years prior to the Auckland Medical Aid Centre Abortion Clinic opening, in 1974.​

Teenage births “generally dropped” post-1972 – save for a “small peak” in 2008​, when one in every 12​ births that year (5223​ births) were registered to mothers under 20.

They had generally decreased since, Stats NZ estimates and projections manager Michael MacAskill​ said.

The latest Abortion Services Aotearoa New Zealand annual report showed the number of abortions among teenagers also decreased over the past decade.

Meanwhile, the number of people having children in their 30s or older was trending upwards, the data showed.

In 1972, about one in every 16​ births was to a mother aged 35 or older.

In 2022, just under one in every four​ births were to mothers aged 35+.

Births to those aged 40+ had also generally increased, but that only accounted for a small proportion of total births, MacAskill​ said.

Family Planning chief executive Jackie Edmond​ said the drop in teenage births mirrored global trends, as more reliable forms of contraception (such as implants and IUDs – which have a lower failure rate than other forms) – became more readily accessible.

SUPPLIED Family Planning chief executive Jackie Edmond says the decrease in teenage births can be attributed in part to an increase in education and access to contraceptives.

Edmond said it was very clear people needed multiple contraceptive options.

Increasing the range and choice in Aotearoa seemed to have made a difference, she said.

However, there were still barriers, including cost, limited awareness of the range of contraceptives and health literacy of patients and practitioners.

There would always be unplanned pregnancies because no-one and nothing was perfect, she said, but “this shows things have changed – and hopefully it continues”.

Edmond said improved education also made a difference, with schools offering a range of relationship and sexuality programmes in their curricula.

“But we also know this is patchy. The quality and amount [of such education] is patchy as well.”

Edmond said there were “lots of great teenage parents out there” and many young people did “an awesome job”.

However, she noted pregnancy at a young age could have long-term impacts on people’s lives, so the downturn was “good to see”.