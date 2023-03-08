Seven tips for raising feminist children

Praise who they are, not how they look.

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

“I want my kids to be feminists,” my client said.

She had a daughter (5) and a son (4). Their bedroom (they shared) was painted in neutral colours; they wore each other’s clothes; she let them play with the toys they drifted towards.

She was happy with her efforts so far, but also a little dismissive of them. “My kids are only little – this is the easy stuff: No-one I know does the blue and pink thing anymore. There’s a whole lot more to it than that.”

She’s right. In 2023, feminism sees people – men, women and those who identify outside the binary – as different but equal, and due the same opportunities and advantages in pay, respect and power.

We’re making progress, but we have a long way to go. If you want your kids to advocate for equality, to be strong allies for women, disadvantaged people and minorities, here are some ideas to think about.

1. Begin in the bedroom, then move to the kitchen

Let your kids choose their clothes – within reason. (Choosing the daily outfit shouldn’t be a huge drama.) Don’t make comments about the kinds of clothes boys or girls usually wear or the toys they choose to play with. Just be low-key about their choices, which will mostly come and go. Your son painting his fingernails, or your daughter refusing to wear a dress, will not define the work they will do, the friends they will make or the people they will become.

Demonstrate a mashup of chores at your place. While playing a person’s strengths can help domestic life run smoothly, it’s good for kids to see the adults at home sharing a range of duties. Avoid steering kids into traditional male/female roles and mix up the chores.

Parents don’t need to be told (yet again) they are role models. No-one’s perfect, but parents are their children’s first teachers – so you need to provide good lessons in the classroom. Your kids will watch and – often – copy you. If you don’t believe me, check out all the TikTok videos of little kids swearing. They didn’t come up with those lines themselves!

2. Talk, but avoid gendered language

Words are powerful: language is the way kids learn about the world. Find non-boring ways to talk about equality. Hook comments to news stories or social media content. Call out inappropriate jokes, stereotypes, gender-based harassment and threats, and unacceptable use of language and objectification.

Try not to bias your comments towards a particular gender. For example, avoid comments like: “Girls don’t do that”, “that’s not ladylike”, “you fight/throw/run like a girl” ,“man up” and “boys will be boys.”

3. Praise who they are, not how they look

Avoid stereotypes like praising girls for their looks and soft skills like kindness and caring, boys for being “big and strong” or their bravery and toughness.

This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t tell your daughter she looks pretty – or ignore what kids are wearing. It just means don’t always lead with that statement, and definitely don’t play it on repeat.

The most healthy praise, comes from paying attention to what’s good or different about a child. “Hey that was a really kind thing to do.” “Wow you put so much effort into that game.” “I’m proud of you for hanging in and finishing that project.”

4. Spotlight examples of strength in women and minorities

Kids and young people learn through observing and imitating positive role models. Ensure your kids are exposed to a diverse range of role models and talk about the traits you admire in them. Encourage kids to notice strength in all sorts of people.

5. Don’t gender shame yourself. Especially not your body

Women, particularly, can be harsh self-critics. Your self-talk matters. Don’t speak about yourself in derogatory terms, don’t shame your body because your kids will come to accept it as normal. Pause before you criticise yourself and focus on what your body can do, rather than its flaws.

6. Keep tabs on social media content

Exposure to violent, sexual and gendered content can reinforce gender roles and stereotypes. It also influences the ways young people interact with, and attach to, each other. So keep up with their online activities and listen to their views about the content.

7. Reinforce problem-solving and courage

Encourage kids to express their emotions and opinions. This can be challenging for parents when their kids have views that don’t align with their own. Show and teach children how to voice their views calmly and respectfully – it will serve them for life.

Be empathetic and supportive but don’t rush to solve their problems. Kids and young people often have good ideas if given space to work through them. If they cope well with a situation, or solve a problem, acknowledge it.

Finally, always, always praise courage in kids. Courage is a superpower; it will make them feel strong in who they are.