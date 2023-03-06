Thrift club: I save money by never buying new toys for my kids

Welcome to Thrift Club – where each week we highlight the frugal behaviour of one Kiwi, and provide tips to incorporate those habits yourself.

With food prices climbing and a recession looming, New Zealanders are looking for ways to stretch their wallet further. Welcome to Thrift Club – where each week we highlight the frugal behaviour of one Kiwi, and provide tips to incorporate those habits yourself.

Name: Amber Bazeley​

Location: Masterton, Wairarapa

Thrifty habit: not buying new toys

You won’t catch Amber Bazeley splashing out hundreds of dollars on Lego at your local toy store.

When her daughters (Auryn, 3 and Quinn, 6) were born, she kept her spending down by raising the girls on second-hand toys.

An avid op shopper for more than a decade, Bazeley adopted the habit from her mum, who was a vintage toy collector.

Stuff Thrift Club: Amber Bazeley brought her kids up on op shop toys.

For birthday parties, presents, and craft supplies, Bazeley makes the rounds of her local Salvation Army shops to buy everything her daughters need – often in very good condition.

She says hygiene is simple – anything plastic gets washed in the sink, soft toys go through the wash with clothes, while electronics are wiped down with antibacterial wipes or spray.

Bazeley frequents op shops two or three times a week, and her girls love going along, too.

If the kids are disappointed with what’s on offer, they will pop back in again the next day or week, finding fun in the hunt of a new “treasure”.

In Bazeley’s most recent haul was a “a huge mountain of Duplo” – about 400 pieces. At $20, she describes it as, “an absolute score”.

AMBER BAZELY/Supplied Amber Bazeley with her family, including children Quinn, 6, and Auryn, 3.

She has purchased as-new art supplies, “beautiful” toys, books, and even mechanical horses. She says when you have the time and the eye, op shops are full of good quality. Op shop stationery has been a major saver.

“As a parent, you want to give them everything,” she says. “Now in the op shop - once every two weeks or so – I can say ‘yes, you can bring this home’.”

Bazeley’s skills at spotting good value and quality have improved as the children have grown – she says some toys are “timeless”, and op-shopping allows you to find toys that have come back around into fashion again.

“I struggled with going in and spending huge amounts of money on basic toys, when I knew there was so much already around.”

Through her op shopping, she has also managed to buy gifts for her children and for friends’ kids that she otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford, or be able to justify spending.

Plus, by being able to recognise something of high value, Bazeley says, “you might even be able to sell it on.”

The money saved

Between clothing, toys, arts supplies, and stationery, Bazeley guesses that on average she saves at least $100 a week “easily”, compared to buying the same items new.

She spends about $5-10 per week on the kids.

The tips

Throughout her time as an op shopper, Bazeley knows just how to spot a bargain, find the best value, and cultivate the habit – she shares her tips on how others can do the same.