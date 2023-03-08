US TV anchor gives birth on bathroom floor after 13-minute labour

CNN anchor ﻿Kasie Hunt, and her husband Matt Rivera, welcomed their second child into the world in the most unforgettable way.

The 37-year-old journalist gave birth to a baby girl on her bathroom floor after just 13 minutes of sudden labour - before there was time to call the paramedics.

"My husband and I are thrilled to introduce our daughter, Grey Hunt Rivera – though really, she introduced herself," she shared on Instagram and in an interview with People.

"Grey is already showing us her independent streak. We were expecting her to arrive via a scheduled C-section on Thursday morning. She had other plans!" the US mum shared alongside a series of amazing photos.

"Grey was born at home, early Wednesday morning, after 13 minutes of sudden labour –before there was even time to call the paramedics. Dad sprang into action and delivered baby Grey on the bathroom floor."

After the surprise delivery, the couple received additional help from the Washington DC Fire and Emergency Services team.

"Step-by-step, they talked us through the incredibly intense moments right after she was born and as she took her first breaths," Hunt said. "Thank you to the firefighters and paramedics on the scene who treated mum and baby at home and then brought us safely to Sibley Hospital in Washington.

"It's a day we'll never forget!"

Her friends and followers gushed over baby Grey's amazing arrival.

"What an incredible story," said one. "And three cheers for Matt - well done big Daddy! Kasie my heart! I am so proud of you!"

"This kid's bound to be a journo," joked another. "Talk about breaking news!"

"Wow! She really wanted to give you a good story. So happy for you!" said another fellow journalist.

Hunt and Rivera married in 2017 and welcomed three-year-old son, Mars, in 2019.

"We're so excited about life as a family of four – and reminded it's going to be that much more unpredictable!" Hunt shared.

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.