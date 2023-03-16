What can my kids watch while I try to work?

Stuff asked parents outside Wellington's Newtown School about their reactions to the industrial action and their plans for childcare.

Emily Writes is an author and mum of two.

OPINION: About 50,000 primary, secondary and kindergarten teachers will strike on Thursday which means hundreds of thousands of tamariki will be at home in front of a screen as their parents try to work from home.

Working from home while parenting is a hell on Earth we became quite used to during the pandemic. We’re familiar with the concept, but boy do we hate it.

In my house, when I have to do mahi and parent – I usually struggle to do either well. But my co-parent is a screen with literally anything on it helps me to at least not lose my job or my kids.

Screens get a bad rep, but I’m a big lover of a good piece of media that keeps kids entertained.

Is it healthy for a child to spend eight hours watching Mr Beast treat human beings like they’re non-player characters in his extremely profitable content machine? No.

And eight hours of Peppa Pig might just have you screaming for Daddy Pig to be fried up and served with poached eggs.

There’s plenty of rot out there – but there’s so much good stuff too. So let’s find it together.

Ludo Studio/Ludo Studio It’s the wholesome Aussie show that has taken the world by storm.

What can my kindergarten kid watch while I try to work?

Bluey

It’s the wholesome Aussie show that has taken the world by storm. Bluey gently tells the story of a Blue Heeler pup and his lovely family. It’s kind and sweet and beloved by parents.

In fact, many parents report continuing to watch it and finding comfort in it even as their child yells they’re hungry as they stare at a platter of food made especially for them.

You can watch three seasons worth of Bluey on TVNZ on demand.

Kiri and Lou

Kiri is an adorable little dinosaur and Lou is maybe also a dinosaur? I don’t know. But it’s a very cute and relaxed show that will calm your kids to zen-like proportions.

Supplied Three seasons of Kiri and Lou are on TVNZ on demand.

Kiri and Lou features the voices of Jemaine Clement and Olivia Tennet and songs from Harry Sinclair and Don McGlashan so it’s a sure Kiwi winner.

An example of an episode – “Lou sings a song about a flower, while Kiri's big pet rock Rockaroonie is rolling down the hill towards him. Can Kiri stop the rock in time?” Please, inject this low-stakes content directly into my veins.

There’s three seasons of Kiri and Lou on TVNZ on demand.

Daniel Tiger's Neighbourhood

A special shout out to Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood on Netflix with its songs that you will find yourself singing to your child maniacally at dinner time “try it, you just might like it!”.

Based on the wonderful US show that ran from 1968 to 2001, Mister Rogers' Neighbourhood, Daniel Tiger will teach your child manners while you try to not tell someone “this meeting could have been an email”.

What can my primary school kid watch while I try to work?

Supplied The young artists in the Masters of the Muralverse must pitch ideas and then paint huge and impressive murals.

Masters of the Muralverse

A really fun show where primary school aged kids across the motu create murals for their schools. The young artists must pitch ideas and then paint huge and impressive murals.

Season one is on TVNZ on demand.

Extreme Cake Sports

Extreme Cake Sports is a bonkers show that is somehow a competitive sports show and a baking show. The chaos works and the ten episodes on TVNZ on demand will keep your kids glued to the TV until sadly they will ask to bake a cake and/or do an inside obstacle course.

The Kid Should See This is a great resource for you if you want to sit your child in front of a screen for a few hours while you Zoom.

The tag line “smart videos for curious minds of all ages” says it all. Your child will find much to like on this safe website.

What can my kid at intermediate watch while I try to work?

Bug Hunter! Cooking with Insects

Bug Hunter! Cooking with Insects might just interest your tween long enough to give you a break between Minecraft and Roblox sessions.

From huhu grubs to French Mealworms, Mexican Chapulines to Thai crickets – it’s just gross enough that it will distract your child while you take a call. There are five episodes on TVNZ on demand.

My Favourite Dead Person

The title alone of My Favourite Dead Person alone might be enough to grab your tween. Comedian Josh Thomson should be able to keep them with this show highlighting the heroes and icons of our past.

There’s lots of variety from Te Puea Hērangi to famous convict and pirate Charlotte Badger.

The humour is spot on for this age group. There’s eight episodes on TVNZ on demand.

Ted Talks by Teens

Tweenagers are often trying to work out who they are in the world. Ted Talks can help. There’s a great playlist here from scientists, musicians, innovators, activists -- all under the age of 20.

What can my high schooler watch while I try to work?

Take the Mic

Take the Mic shares the stories of 12 teenage Kiwi songwriters given the chance to work with professional mentors to make music videos.

Episodes are only ten minutes and include the final music clip. They’ll discover new music while being (briefly) entertained.

There are 16 episodes on TVNZ on demand.

Frozen Planet II

Supplied Sir David Attenborough presents Frozen Planet II.

Each episode of Frozen Planet II rounds out at about an hour so if your teenager gets into it, it’ll keep them entertained for long enough for you to potentially finish one task in your day of endless tasks.

Might increase climate anxiety though…All episodes are on TVNZ on demand.

The Eurovision videos

A controversial inclusion because it might drive you up the wall – but the Eurovision Youtube channel is hours of fun for teenagers.

Your teenager can watch every entry into Eurovision contest and choose their favourites.