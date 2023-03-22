Buckle up for another lesson in morality

As any parent will tell you, a road trip gives you a captive – but not always enthusiastic – audience.

COLUMN: On our way up the Motueka Valley last weekend, we drove past an old-fashioned American muscle car.

To pass the time, I thought I’d try a little bit of moralising. What kid doesn’t love that?

“Did I ever tell you about the time that I pranged into a car like that?” I threw out to the back seat.

“Yes,” droned the left seat, already bored.

“No…?” said the right, and that was all the encouragement I needed.

“Well! I was about 20 years old, living in Dunedin, and I had just finished my shift at Subway. I was backing my car out, and in the process, I somehow managed to clip the corner of a beautiful car behind me.”

I paused to remember the gleaming Ford Fairlane, glorious in pale blue, apart from the newly acquired scratch near the taillight. My little Fiat Uno was far less muscly and fared much worse.

“I just hadn’t looked carefully enough,” I told the kids in a sorrowful voice, lest they miss the lesson that you must always look carefully when driving.

“The owner wasn’t there, but some other people saw it happen, and they were a bit mean. They said, ‘Don’t you know how to drive?’”

I let that sink in. The back seat was silent – probably with indignation.

David Walker/Stuff To some people, classic cars are more than just a thing to get you from A to B, as a younger Elise Vollweiler found out.

“And then they told me that it was their cousin’s car, but if I paid them some money, they wouldn’t tell him it was me. For a moment, I was tempted, but then I thought it probably wasn’t true, and it wasn’t the right thing to do, so I said no, and they left.”

More silence. My audience was obviously in raptures.

“And then I stood beside the other person’s car and waited and waited, and after about half an hour he came back. I said, ‘Hello, is this your car?’ and he said, ‘Yes,’ and I said, ‘I’m so sorry, but I backed into it.’”

I explained to the kids that the man was very cross and said a swear word and told me that he had been about to try and sell it. Then he saw that I was trying not to cry, and he calmed down and thanked me for waiting around and being honest.

“He said that not everyone would have done that.”

Another pause for effect. Silence.

Supplied As the saying goes, accidents will happen. It’s what we do afterwards that is the important thing.

So, I went on, we exchanged details and he said that he’d be in touch so that I could pay him back for the repairs.

“And do you know what?” I went on, narrating into the echoing void of the back seat. “I never heard from him again. He had my phone number, and he knew where I worked because I had my uniform on, but he never rang, or stopped in to ask for his money.”

Awed (presumably) silence.

“So,” I concluded. “What do you think about that?”

From the right: silence.

From the left: A sigh, and then a politely aggrieved message: “You’ve told us that story a hundred times before”.